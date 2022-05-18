Alouettes sign RB De’Lance Turner, three others

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have added another running back to their roster, announcing the signing of De’Lance Turner on Wednesday.

Turner played in four games with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2021, rushing for 187 yards on 36 carries. The five-foot-11, 214-pounder was released by the REDBLACKS earlier this month.

RELATED

» Alouettes looking to keep up the excitement

» Ferguson: Defence could be the key to the Als taking the next step

» Orange Crush: Als take Syracuse LB Tyrell Richards 1st overall

» Five Things To Know: Montreal Alouettes

In addition to signing Turner, the Als also added American offensive lineman Clayton Bradley, American defensive lineman DaShawn Crawford and American defensive lineman Mi’Cario Stanley to the roster on Wednesday.