Elks sign WR Rashaun Simonise, DB Malik Sonnier

EDMONTON — The Elks have added two more players to the active roster, as the club announced the signings of Rashaun Simonise (WR) and Malik Sonnier (DB).

Originally drafted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the second round of the 2018 CFL Draft, Simonise is joining his fourth team in as many years. The Vancouver native has 10 career receptions for 182 yards over three seasons as a member of the Bombers, Lions, and Alouettes. The BC product signed with the Cincinnati Bengals after going undrafted in the 2016 NFL supplemental draft, but was waived in September of 2016.

Collegiately, Simonise played three seasons (2013-2015) with the Calgary Dinos, having his best season in 2015, registering 51 receptions for 1,079 yards and 11 touchdowns in eight games.

Sonnier joins the Double E after spending two seasons with Midwestern State (2020-2021). ​ In 12 games with the Mustangs, the Houston product had 54 total tackles, four interceptions, nine pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and garnered ​ second-team All-Lone Star Conference honors in 2021.