Lions ink second-round pick OL Noah Zerr

KAMLOOPS — The BC Lions announced on Thursday that National offensive lineman Noah Zerr has signed with the team. Zerr was selected by the Lions in round two (12th overall) of the 2022 CFL Draft earlier this month.

RELATED

» Lions’ off-season change sparks an interesting roster

» Morris: Lions go young and Canadian at QB

» Five Things To Know: BC Lions

Zerr (six-foot-seven, 330 pounds) will arrive in Kamloops on Thursday after recently attending a mini-camp with the New York Giants. The highly-touted draft prospect appeared in 30 games over four seasons with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies, starting all but one of those at left tackle.

Zerr’s accolades in 2021 included being named a U SPORTS first-team All-Canadian and Canada West all-star. He helped the offence pound its way to wins in the Hardy Cup and Uteck Bowl. Zerr was also voted the Huskies’ lineman of the year.