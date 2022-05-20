Bombers ink CFL Draft pick Tyrell Ford

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed their 13th overall selection in the 2022 CFL Draft, defensive back Tyrell Ford, the team announced on Friday.

Ford (5-11, 194, University of Waterloo; born: March 3, 1998 in Niagara Falls, ON) played four seasons at the University of Waterloo and was a big part of the schools turn around since his arrival.

Ford totaled six interceptions while playing for the Warriors and was a dynamic kick-returner. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2022 CFL Combine presented by New Era with a time of 4.42. Ford was a three-time OUA All-Star and was twice named Second Team All-Canadian.