Elks sign RB Sherman Badie, release QB Cardale Jones

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks announced a host of moves Friday, adding Sherman Badie (RB) to the active roster and placing American Michael Walker (WR) on the suspended list and National Chris Gangarossa (OL) on the retired list.

The Elks have also released American quarterback Cardale Jones. The Ohio State product leaves the Elks without any game action.

RELATED

» Elks release National WR Tevaun Smith

» Elks sign DT Esa Mrabure, release DL Stefan Charles, DB Bryce Cheek

» Elks sign their 2022 Draft class

Badie signed with the Double E back in January and was placed on the suspended list on May. 11. ​The Louisiana native played four seasons at Tulane University, rushing for 1,517 yard and nine touchdowns in 44 games. Badie also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and Memphis of the XFL in 2020.

Walker signed with the Elks on Feb. 9, after spending 2021 in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Boston College product previously played with the Jacksonville Jaguars, used primarily on returns, bringing back 18 kicks for 411 yards and three punts for 13 yards.

Gangarossa was Edmonton’s sixth round pick (50th overall) in the 2020 CFL Draft. He appeared in one game for the Green and Gold last season.