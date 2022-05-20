Ticats add DT Blake Green, RB Dejoun Lee

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed defensive tackle Blake Green and running back Dejoun Lee. Both players are Americans.

Green, 24, played 19 games over his two seasons at the University of South Florida (2019-2020), registering 44 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. The six-foot-one, 276-pound native of Bradenton, FL began his collegiate career at Northwest Missouri State University before transferring to USF.

Lee, 25, played 38 games over four seasons at the University of Delaware (2018-2021). The five-foot-seven, 185-pound native of Springfield, VA had 506 carries for 2,372 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 41 receptions for 288 yards.