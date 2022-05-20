Tickets on sale for 2020, 2021 HOF induction on June 17

HAMILTON — Tickets are now on sale for the Canadian Football Hall of Fame (CFHOF) and Museum’s June 17 induction ceremony for its 2020 and 2021 classes. Fans are invited to take in the festivities as 13 members are added to the Hall’s hallowed ranks, before joining these legends of the game for a celebration cocktail and reception.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. for the field-level induction ceremony at 6 p.m. A brief 15-minute intermission will separate the ceremonies of the 2020 and 2021 classes. The inductees will see their iconic Hall of Fame busts unveiled for the first time before taking centre stage to reflect on their incredible careers. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The evening will then shift to the CFHOF on Club Level at Tim Hortons Field where fans can join the inductees and their families to celebrate the special occasion. Tickets for the evening include passed appetizers and a welcome beverage.

The previously announced 2020 Class includes offensive linemen Clyde Brock and Freddie Childress, as well as quarterbacks Henry Burris and Greg Vavra, in the Players category. The Calgary Stampeders’ former Head Coach and their current President and General Manager, John Hufnagel, and former Saint Mary’s University coach and Athletic Director, Larry Uteck (posthumously), will be inducted in the Builder Category.

To be inducted in the Player category as part of the previously unveiled Class of 2021 are defensive linemen Will Johnson and Mike Walker, wide receiver Nik Lewis and defensive backs Orlondo Steinauer and Don Wilson. In the Builder category, the CFHOF will welcome former Montreal Alouettes Head Coach Marv Levy and the sixth Commissioner of the CFL, Doug Mitchell.

To purchase tickets to the 2020 and 2021 Canadian Football Hall of Fame and Museum induction ceremonies, please visit ticketmaster.ca.

The induction ceremonies fall on the eve of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ 2022 home opener against the Calgary Stampeders. Both classes will be honoured at halftime. Tickets to the game are available for purchase here.

The Canadian Football Hall of Fame and Museum, located on the fourth floor of Tim Hortons Field, operates as a non-profit registered charity. Located in Hamilton, Ont., since 1963, it is home to more than 80,000 Canadian football artifacts, ranging from equipment and trophies to photos and videos, spanning the rich history of the game.