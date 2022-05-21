Lions sign LB Micah Awe, DB Jordan Hoover

KAMLOOPS — The BC Lions announced today that American free agent linebacker Micah Awe and National defensive back Jordan Hoover have signed with the team.

Awe, 28, is back for a third stint with the Lions after originally making the squad as one of the more productive newcomers in 2017 training camp.

His 54 defensive tackles were good for third-best on the squad while the punishing defender also added 16 special teams tackles and a forced fumble.

RELATED

» Lions’ off-season change sparks an interesting roster

» Morris: Lions go young and Canadian at QB

» Five Things To Know: BC Lions

The Nigeria-born Awe was then released to sign a contract with the New York Jets but would return to the Lions in August 2018, racking up 31 defensive tackles in seven contests.

Awe moved on to the Toronto Argonauts as a free agent in 2019 and registered 44 defensive stops, one interception, one sack and a forced fumble in ten games.

Suiting up in all 14 contests with the Ottawa REDBLACKS last season, Awe notched career-highs in defensive tackles (74) and sacks (three).

Awe majored in petroleum engineering at Texas Tech while also putting together an impressive body of work on the field with 253 combined tackles (163 solo, 90 assisted), six pass knockdowns and a pair of sacks in 38 games from 2013-2015. Awe led all Red Raiders with 126 combined tackles in his senior season.

Hoover, 29, joins the Lions after suiting up in 66 games over four seasons with the Edmonton Elks, who selected him in round four (31st overall) of the 2017 CFL Draft. Hoover appeared in 66 contests with the Green and Gold, recording 111 defensive tackles, 23 special teams tackles and three interceptions.

Hoover suited up at Waterloo for four seasons and led the CIS with five interceptions in the 2015 season.