REDBLACKS sign receiver Tevaun Smith

OTTAWA — Just a few days after he was released from the Edmonton Elks, Tevaun Smith has found a new home with the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Ottawa announced they have signed the six-foot-two receiver on Saturday morning. Smith, who hails from Toronto, spent both of his CFL seasons with Edmonton after three seasons in the NFL, which featured stops in Indianapolis, Oakland, and Jacksonville from 2016 to 2018.

The University of Iowa product enjoyed a stellar CFL rookie campaign in 2019, registering 632 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games. In 13 games (10 starts) last season he recorded 324 receiving yards on 27 receptions.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS also announced the following transactions:



SIGNED:

American defensive lineman Deonte Holden

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 249 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1995-10-08

HOMETOWN: Landover, MD | SCHOOL: North Carolina State



HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 252 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-03-25

HOMETOWN: Steelton, PA | SCHOOL: James Madison



HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 181 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-06-08

HOMETOWN: Bastrop, TX | SCHOOL: Abilene Christian



RELEASED: