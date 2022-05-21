Ticats add four Americans, release DB Will Allen

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed Americans Ezekiel Barnett (LB), Omar Hicks Onu (DB) Ralph Singleton (OL) and Donnell Williams (WR).

Barnett, 23, played 53 games over five seasons at Louisiana Tech (2017-2021). The six-foot-two, 218-pound native of Benton, LA registered 168 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, seven pass deflections, four interceptions and five sacks.

Hicks Onu played 15 games over two seasons at the University of Montana (2020-2021), registering 47 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception, 12 pass deflections and one fumble recovery. The six-foot-one, 195-pound native of Lewisville, TX began his collegiate career at Oregon State University, where he played 24 games over two seasons (2016-2017), registering 49 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception, two pass deflections and one forced fumble.

Singleton played three seasons at Valdosta State University (2018-2021), where he earned all-conference honours in his junior season. The six-foot-four, 270-pound native of Sumter, SC began his collegiate career at Presbyterian College where he played 11 games in his one season (2017).

Williams, 24, played 48 games over five seasons at the University of Tennessee at Martin (2017-2021). The six-foot-three, 205-pound native of St. Louis, MO registered 85 receptions over 1,182 yards and eight touchdowns, earning Phil Steele All-OVC fourth team and All-OVC second team honours in 2021.

The Tiger-Cats have released American defensive back Will Allen, who was signed on May 13.