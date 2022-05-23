Lions add DL Miles Fox, release eight from roster

KAMLOOPS — The BC Lions announced on Monday that American defensive lineman Miles Fox has signed with the team.

The Lions also announced the release of eight players:

American WR Hakeem Butler

American DB Mallory Claybourne

American WR Shelton Gibson

National DB Jordan Hoover

American DB Austin Joyner

National RB Jamel Lyles

American DL Kevin Thurmon

American DB Howard Wilson

Fox (six-foot-one, 297 pounds) transferred from Old Dominion to Wake Forest for his final three seasons of eligibility (2019-2021). After missing the 2019 season due to a torn Achilles, the Georgia native earned First-Team All-ACC honours and an ACC Comeback Player of the Year nomination in 2020.

In 21 total games with the Demon Deacons, Fox racked up 58 combined tackles (31 solo, 27 assisted), 17.5 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks, including a takedown of Trevor Lawrence in a game against Clemson in 2020.

Hoover had only signed with the Lions two days earlier. The 29-year-old played 66 games over four seasons with the Edmonton Elks, who selected him in round four (31st overall) of the 2017 CFL Draft. Hoover had 111 defensive tackles, 23 special teams tackles and three interceptions in his time in Edmonton.