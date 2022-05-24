Elks sign LB Victor Abraham

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks made two roster moves Tuesday, signing Victor Abraham (LB) and adding Reggie Walker (LB) to the suspended list.

RELATED

» Elks’ draft pick Gavin Cobb continues to turn heads

» Landry: All eyes are on quarterbacks in Edmonton

» Everything you need to know ahead of training camp

Abraham appeared in all 11 games for Saginaw Valley State, totalling 93 total tackles (ranked fourth in the GLIAC), 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, one interception, two forced fumbles and recovered three, including one for a touchdown at Bowie State on Sept. 11.

The Canton native was also named First Team All-GLIAC and prior to joining the Cardinals, he played three seasons at Southern Illinois (2017-2019) racking up 28 total tackles in 32 games.

The Elks also announced that American Reggie Walker (LB) has been moved to the suspended list.