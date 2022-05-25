Follow CFL

Transactions May 25, 2022

REDBLACKS ink 2021 2nd round pick Alonzo Addae

West Virginia Athletics

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have added another standout Canadian to their secondary, signing defensive back Alonzo Addae to a CFL contract.

Addae, 24, was selected in the second round, 13th overall, by the REDBLACKS in 2021. The Pickering, Ont. native was coming off of a standout 2020 season with West Virginia University, where he recorded 66 tackles, two interceptions, five pass deflections, and a forced fumble through 10 starts.

Returning to school in 2021, Addae racked up 73 tackles, 4.5 for a loss, three pass deflections, a sack, and a fumble recovery in 12 games, starting in all.

The REDBLACKS also announced that receivers R.J. Harris and Seantavius Jones have been removed from the suspended list and will practice Wednesday.

