Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

REDBLACKS release trio of American players

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS have released a trio of players, as GM Shawn Burke and head coach Paul LaPolice continue to piece their roster together for the 2022 season.

American defensive back Adonis Davis and American receivers Shane Wynn and Henry Litwin were all let go by the club on Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED
» Nye: A name to follow in each team’s camp
» REDBLACKS sign receiver Tevaun Smith
» Ferguson: A training camp wish for every team

 

Davis came to the team on May 21, while Litwin had joined on May 19. Wynn was signed on April 12.

The moves round out an eventful morning for the team, as it announced the signing of its 2021 second-round pick, defensive back Alonzo Addae.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!