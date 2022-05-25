REDBLACKS release trio of American players

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS have released a trio of players, as GM Shawn Burke and head coach Paul LaPolice continue to piece their roster together for the 2022 season.

American defensive back Adonis Davis and American receivers Shane Wynn and Henry Litwin were all let go by the club on Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED

» Nye: A name to follow in each team’s camp

» REDBLACKS sign receiver Tevaun Smith

» Ferguson: A training camp wish for every team

Davis came to the team on May 21, while Litwin had joined on May 19. Wynn was signed on April 12.

The moves round out an eventful morning for the team, as it announced the signing of its 2021 second-round pick, defensive back Alonzo Addae.