Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Riders sign American DL Samuel Wright II

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Samuel Wright II.

Wright (six-foot, 255 pounds) comes to the Roughriders after attending rookie minicamp with the Seattle Seahawks.

RELATED
» Five Things to Know: Saskatchewan Roughriders
» Riders have one goal in mind in 2022
» Green Again: Riders sign Charleston Hughes

The Georgia native played four collegiate seasons at Princeton University suiting up for 37 games as a Tiger. Over that time, he earned 107 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, and four forced fumbles. As a senior in 2021, Wright put up career highs and led the conference in tackles for loss (13) and sacks (11.5) on route to being named First-Team All-Ivy as voted by coaches and Phil Steele First-Team All-Ivy.

The also announce that American defensive lineman Kailon Davis has been released.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!