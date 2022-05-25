Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Stamps release RB Kelly-Martin and DL McKinzy

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders made a trio of roster moves on Wednesday.

The team has released American running back Ivory Kelly-Martin and American defensive lineman Cassanova McKinzy. They’ve also placed American defensive lineman Tyler Johnson on the retired list.

McKinzy joined the Stamps in June of 2021. The Auburn alum spent time in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, L.A. Rams and Washington Commanders between 2016 and 2019. He only saw action in Week 10 of the 2021 Stamps’ season.

Kelly-Martin was a rookie camp addition to the roster, while Johnson was signed on May 17.

