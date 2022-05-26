Follow CFL

Elks release trio of American players

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have released Americans Shaquille Hill (WR), D’Antne Demery (OL) and Fulani Freeman (DL), the club announced Thursday.

Demery made his CFL debut in 2021, suiting up for one game for the Elks. Freeman and Hill signed with the Elks prior to 2022 training camp and did not appear in any games with Edmonton.

