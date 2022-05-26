Elks release trio of American players

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have released Americans Shaquille Hill (WR), D’Antne Demery (OL) and Fulani Freeman (DL), the club announced Thursday.

RELATED

» Nye: A name to follow in each team’s camp

» Landry: All eyes are on quarterbacks in Edmonton

» Elks draft pick Gavin Cobb continues to turn heads

Demery made his CFL debut in 2021, suiting up for one game for the Elks. Freeman and Hill signed with the Elks prior to 2022 training camp and did not appear in any games with Edmonton.