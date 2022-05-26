Follow CFL

Ticats sign American K Seth Small

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American placekicker Seth Small, the team announced on Thursday.

Small, 22, most recently attended mini-camp with the National Football League’s Indianapolis Colts (2022).

The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of Katy, Texas played 46 games over four seasons at Texas A&M University (2018-21), converting 71 of 91 field goal attempts (78%), including a career long 52-yard field goal and a 28-yard game-winning field goal against #1 Alabama (2021). He holds the Aggies’ all-time record with 71 career field goals made and 377 points scored.

