Dunigan, Sanchez to coach in CFC Prospect Game May 27
TORONTO — Canadafootballchat.com (CFC) and TSN are proud to announce that CFL on TSN analysts Matt Dunigan and Davis Sanchez will be special head coaches at the CFC Prospect Game on TSN.
After a two-year hiatus due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, the CFC Prospect Game returns featuring the top 70 Canadian high school prospects taking place at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa on Friday, May 27 at 1 p.m. EST.
Matt Dunigan will be returning for his second appearance as head coach, and is looking to flip the script after losing a tough battle to fellow CFL quarterback legend Henry Burris in 2019. Dunigan was inducted into the CFL Hall of Fame in 2006 after a magnificent career with the Edmonton Elks, BC Lions, Toronto Argonauts, Birmingham Barracudas and Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He won two Grey Cups with the Elks and Argonauts, and finished his career throwing for 43,857 yards and 303 touchdowns. After retiring, Dunigan joined the team at TSN in 1999 as an analyst, and is now a staple of Canadian football culture.
On the other sideline will be the newcomer Sanchez, whose story will inspire every prospect in attendance. Sanchez played basketball at North Delta Secondary in British Columbia, and didn’t strap on the pads until he arrived at Butte College in California. The late bloomer ended up landing an offer from Oregon where he completed his NCAA career, and then was selected sixth overall by the Montreal Alouettes in 1999. Sanchez would go onto be named a CFL All-Star twice, and a three-time Grey Cup champion with the Edmonton Elks, Montreal Alouettes and BC Lions. He joined the crew at TSN in 2017 as a radio analyst, and first appeared on televisions across Canada the following year when he joined the CFL on TSN panel.
The inaugural CFC Prospect Game on TSN took place at TD Place Stadium in 2019 featuring 73 of the top Canadian football prospects, including 13 who went on to sign NCAA scholarships. Team Burris prevailed in a fantastic display of Canadian talent with a come from behind 41-24 victory. OT Albert Reese IV, who is with Mississippi State and QB Callum Wither, who is with Ohio, are two alumni to keep an eye on in the NCAA this fall.
Fans can click here for ticket info to attend the CFC Prospect Game. Each ticket to the game also includes admission to the Ottawa REDBLACKS’ pre-season game against the Toronto Argonauts kicking off Friday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
TEAM DUNIGAN
|POS
|FIRST
|LAST
|2021 SCHOOL
|PROV
|QB
|Harry
|Varty
|Trinity College
|Ont
|QB
|Nicholas
|Penuvchev
|St. Michael’s College
|Ont
|RB
|Paul
|Condon
|Rockview
|AB
|RB
|Ashton
|Watson
|St. Andrew’s College
|ON
|TE/REC
|Blaize
|Cameron
|Clarkson Football North
|SK
|REC
|Adam
|Di Lello
|Our Lady of the Rockies
|AB
|REC
|Charles
|Williams
|College Notre-Dame
|QC
|REC
|Jaidan
|Trudeau
|St. Mary’s
|ON
|REC
|Matthew
|Jonah
|Harry Ainlay
|AB
|REC
|Owen
|Herle
|Harry Ainlay
|AB
|OL
|James
|Donald
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|ON
|OL
|Joshua
|Schuetzmann
|Williston Northampton
|QC
|OL
|Sebastian
|Sibbald
|Mount Douglas
|BC
|OL
|Matthew
|Millar
|Harry Ainlay
|AB
|OL
|Tristan
|Scott
|Martensville
|SK
|OL
|Carter
|Moore
|Vincent Massey (BDN)
|MB
|OL
|Logan
|Thiessen
|Robert Bateman
|BC
|OL*
|Ioanni
|Michalos
|St. Andrew’s College
|ON
|K
|Jayden
|Rice
|Heritage
|QC
|P
|Nicholas
|Dokken
|Louis St. Laurent
|AB
|LS/TE*
|Josh
|Kibbee
|Royal Imperial
|ON
|LB
|Kai
|Yamaoka
|South Kamloops
|BC
|LB
|Nevan
|Brown
|Dakota
|MB
|LB
|Jaheim
|Lindo
|Holy Trinity Catholic
|AB
|S/DB
|Asun-Brai
|Ducharme
|Grant Park
|MB
|S/DB
|Raphael
|Dunn
|St. Thomas
|QC
|S/DB
|William
|Caron Cabrera
|Curé-Antoine-Labelle
|QC
|DB
|Cole
|Ricken
|Medicine Hat
|AB
|DB
|Nijita
|Sinkala
|St. Paul’s
|MB
|DB
|Rachim
|Blackson
|A.B. Lucas
|ON
|DL
|Benjamin
|Pickering
|Rutland
|BC
|DL
|Vincent
|Branauer
|G.W. Graham
|BC
|DL
|Danley
|Fenelon
|Père-Philippe-Lamarche
|ON
|DL
|Enzo
|Agostini
|Ballenas
|BC
|DL
|Aden
|Dionne
|Algonquin
|ON
TEAM SANCHEZ
|POS
|FIRST
|LAST
|2021 SCHOOL
|PROV
|QB
|Thomas
|Leroux
|Curé-Antoine-Labelle
|QC
|QB
|Anthony
|Lio
|St. Andrew’s College
|ON
|RB
|Joe
|Murphy
|Vernon
|BC
|RB
|Jeremiah
|Washington
|St. Thomas More
|ON
|TE/REC
|Micah
|Barker
|Robert Bateman
|BC
|REC
|Jalen
|McDonald
|Vincent Massey (WPG)
|MB
|REC
|Jasiah
|Haliburton
|Harry Ainlay
|AB
|REC
|Taishaun
|Okorodudu
|Harry Ainlay
|AB
|REC
|Nik
|Shewchuk
|Salisbury
|AB
|REC
|Taevien
|Guy-Bourne
|Lower Canada College
|QC
|REC
|Gabe
|McInroy
|Kennebecasis Valley
|NB
|OL
|Everett
|Small
|Clarkson Football North
|ON
|OL
|Andrew
|Johnson
|Citadel
|NS
|OL
|Nathan
|Pahanich
|St. Andrew’s
|ON
|OL
|Diego
|Camboia
|Mobile Christian (AL)
|ON
|OL
|Kiernan
|MacDonald
|St. Paul’s
|MB
|OL
|Will
|Smith
|Clarkson Football North
|ON
|OL*
|Noah
|Stanley
|Charlottetown
|PEI
|K/P
|Lukas
|Scott
|Holy Cross
|SK
|LB
|Antoine
|Deslauriers
|College Laval
|QC
|LB
|Gabriel
|Andre
|Sir Wilfrid Laurier
|ON
|LB
|Grayson
|Peters
|South Kamloops
|BC
|S/DB
|Filip
|Shabanov
|Ernest Manning
|AB
|S/DB
|Israel
|Pitte
|Harry Ainlay
|AB
|DB
|Tazmin
|Smith-Windsor
|Carlton
|SK
|DB
|Teigan
|Sattler
|Drumheller Valley
|AB
|DB/REC
|Seni
|Adekunle
|Harry Ainlay
|AB
|DB
|Bright
|Rokundo
|Armand-Corbeil
|QC
|DL
|Hayden
|Russell
|Yorkton
|SK
|DL
|Cooper
|Prybysh
|Bonnyville
|AB
|DL
|Nathan
|McMahon
|Lord Tweedsmuir
|BC
|DL
|Malcolm
|Fraser
|Belmont
|BC
|DL
|Justin
|Wilisky
|Curé-Antoine-Labelle
|QC
|DL*
|Jordan
|Southern
|William E. Hay
|AB
*Denotes development squad