Dunigan, Sanchez to coach in CFC Prospect Game May 27

TORONTO — Canadafootballchat.com (CFC) and TSN are proud to announce that CFL on TSN analysts Matt Dunigan and Davis Sanchez will be special head coaches at the CFC Prospect Game on TSN.

After a two-year hiatus due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, the CFC Prospect Game returns featuring the top 70 Canadian high school prospects taking place at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa on Friday, May 27 at 1 p.m. EST.

Matt Dunigan will be returning for his second appearance as head coach, and is looking to flip the script after losing a tough battle to fellow CFL quarterback legend Henry Burris in 2019. Dunigan was inducted into the CFL Hall of Fame in 2006 after a magnificent career with the Edmonton Elks, BC Lions, Toronto Argonauts, Birmingham Barracudas and Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He won two Grey Cups with the Elks and Argonauts, and finished his career throwing for 43,857 yards and 303 touchdowns. After retiring, Dunigan joined the team at TSN in 1999 as an analyst, and is now a staple of Canadian football culture.

On the other sideline will be the newcomer Sanchez, whose story will inspire every prospect in attendance. Sanchez played basketball at North Delta Secondary in British Columbia, and didn’t strap on the pads until he arrived at Butte College in California. The late bloomer ended up landing an offer from Oregon where he completed his NCAA career, and then was selected sixth overall by the Montreal Alouettes in 1999. Sanchez would go onto be named a CFL All-Star twice, and a three-time Grey Cup champion with the Edmonton Elks, Montreal Alouettes and BC Lions. He joined the crew at TSN in 2017 as a radio analyst, and first appeared on televisions across Canada the following year when he joined the CFL on TSN panel.

The inaugural CFC Prospect Game on TSN took place at TD Place Stadium in 2019 featuring 73 of the top Canadian football prospects, including 13 who went on to sign NCAA scholarships. Team Burris prevailed in a fantastic display of Canadian talent with a come from behind 41-24 victory. OT Albert Reese IV, who is with Mississippi State and QB Callum Wither, who is with Ohio, are two alumni to keep an eye on in the NCAA this fall.

Fans can click here for ticket info to attend the CFC Prospect Game. Each ticket to the game also includes admission to the Ottawa REDBLACKS’ pre-season game against the Toronto Argonauts kicking off Friday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

TEAM DUNIGAN

POS FIRST LAST 2021 SCHOOL PROV QB Harry Varty Trinity College Ont QB Nicholas Penuvchev St. Michael’s College Ont RB Paul Condon Rockview AB RB Ashton Watson St. Andrew’s College ON TE/REC Blaize Cameron Clarkson Football North SK REC Adam Di Lello Our Lady of the Rockies AB REC Charles Williams College Notre-Dame QC REC Jaidan Trudeau St. Mary’s ON REC Matthew Jonah Harry Ainlay AB REC Owen Herle Harry Ainlay AB OL James Donald St. Thomas Aquinas ON OL Joshua Schuetzmann Williston Northampton QC OL Sebastian Sibbald Mount Douglas BC OL Matthew Millar Harry Ainlay AB OL Tristan Scott Martensville SK OL Carter Moore Vincent Massey (BDN) MB OL Logan Thiessen Robert Bateman BC OL* Ioanni Michalos St. Andrew’s College ON K Jayden Rice Heritage QC P Nicholas Dokken Louis St. Laurent AB LS/TE* Josh Kibbee Royal Imperial ON LB Kai Yamaoka South Kamloops BC LB Nevan Brown Dakota MB LB Jaheim Lindo Holy Trinity Catholic AB S/DB Asun-Brai Ducharme Grant Park MB S/DB Raphael Dunn St. Thomas QC S/DB William Caron Cabrera Curé-Antoine-Labelle QC DB Cole Ricken Medicine Hat AB DB Nijita Sinkala St. Paul’s MB DB Rachim Blackson A.B. Lucas ON DL Benjamin Pickering Rutland BC DL Vincent Branauer G.W. Graham BC DL Danley Fenelon Père-Philippe-Lamarche ON DL Enzo Agostini Ballenas BC DL Aden Dionne Algonquin ON

TEAM SANCHEZ

POS FIRST LAST 2021 SCHOOL PROV QB Thomas Leroux Curé-Antoine-Labelle QC QB Anthony Lio St. Andrew’s College ON RB Joe Murphy Vernon BC RB Jeremiah Washington St. Thomas More ON TE/REC Micah Barker Robert Bateman BC REC Jalen McDonald Vincent Massey (WPG) MB REC Jasiah Haliburton Harry Ainlay AB REC Taishaun Okorodudu Harry Ainlay AB REC Nik Shewchuk Salisbury AB REC Taevien Guy-Bourne Lower Canada College QC REC Gabe McInroy Kennebecasis Valley NB OL Everett Small Clarkson Football North ON OL Andrew Johnson Citadel NS OL Nathan Pahanich St. Andrew’s ON OL Diego Camboia Mobile Christian (AL) ON OL Kiernan MacDonald St. Paul’s MB OL Will Smith Clarkson Football North ON OL* Noah Stanley Charlottetown PEI K/P Lukas Scott Holy Cross SK LB Antoine Deslauriers College Laval QC LB Gabriel Andre Sir Wilfrid Laurier ON LB Grayson Peters South Kamloops BC S/DB Filip Shabanov Ernest Manning AB S/DB Israel Pitte Harry Ainlay AB DB Tazmin Smith-Windsor Carlton SK DB Teigan Sattler Drumheller Valley AB DB/REC Seni Adekunle Harry Ainlay AB DB Bright Rokundo Armand-Corbeil QC DL Hayden Russell Yorkton SK DL Cooper Prybysh Bonnyville AB DL Nathan McMahon Lord Tweedsmuir BC DL Malcolm Fraser Belmont BC DL Justin Wilisky Curé-Antoine-Labelle QC DL* Jordan Southern William E. Hay AB

*Denotes development squad