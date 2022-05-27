Follow CFL

Dunigan, Sanchez to coach in CFC Prospect Game May 27

TORONTO — Canadafootballchat.com (CFC) and TSN are proud to announce that CFL on TSN analysts Matt Dunigan and Davis Sanchez will be special head coaches at the CFC Prospect Game on TSN.

After a two-year hiatus due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, the CFC Prospect Game returns featuring the top 70 Canadian high school prospects taking place at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa on Friday, May 27 at 1 p.m. EST.

Matt Dunigan will be returning for his second appearance as head coach, and is looking to flip the script after losing a tough battle to fellow CFL quarterback legend Henry Burris in 2019. Dunigan was inducted into the CFL Hall of Fame in 2006 after a magnificent career with the Edmonton Elks, BC Lions, Toronto Argonauts, Birmingham Barracudas and Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He won two Grey Cups with the Elks and Argonauts, and finished his career throwing for 43,857 yards and 303 touchdowns. After retiring, Dunigan joined the team at TSN in 1999 as an analyst, and is now a staple of Canadian football culture.

On the other sideline will be the newcomer Sanchez, whose story will inspire every prospect in attendance. Sanchez played basketball at North Delta Secondary in British Columbia, and didn’t strap on the pads until he arrived at Butte College in California. The late bloomer ended up landing an offer from Oregon where he completed his NCAA career, and then was selected sixth overall by the Montreal Alouettes in 1999. Sanchez would go onto be named a CFL All-Star twice, and a three-time Grey Cup champion with the Edmonton Elks, Montreal Alouettes and BC Lions. He joined the crew at TSN in 2017 as a radio analyst, and first appeared on televisions across Canada the following year when he joined the CFL on TSN panel.

The inaugural CFC Prospect Game on TSN took place at TD Place Stadium in 2019 featuring 73 of the top Canadian football prospects, including 13 who went on to sign NCAA scholarships. Team Burris prevailed in a fantastic display of Canadian talent with a come from behind 41-24 victory. OT Albert Reese IV, who is with Mississippi State and QB Callum Wither, who is with Ohio, are two alumni to keep an eye on in the NCAA this fall.

Fans can click here for ticket info to attend the CFC Prospect Game. Each ticket to the game also includes admission to the Ottawa REDBLACKS’ pre-season game against the Toronto Argonauts kicking off Friday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

TEAM DUNIGAN

POS FIRST LAST 2021 SCHOOL PROV
QB Harry Varty Trinity College Ont
QB Nicholas Penuvchev St. Michael’s College Ont
RB Paul Condon Rockview AB
RB Ashton Watson St. Andrew’s College ON
TE/REC Blaize Cameron Clarkson Football North SK
REC Adam Di Lello Our Lady of the Rockies AB
REC Charles Williams College Notre-Dame QC
REC Jaidan Trudeau St. Mary’s ON
REC Matthew Jonah Harry Ainlay AB
REC Owen Herle Harry Ainlay AB
OL James Donald St. Thomas Aquinas ON
OL Joshua Schuetzmann Williston Northampton QC
OL Sebastian Sibbald Mount Douglas BC
OL Matthew Millar Harry Ainlay AB
OL Tristan Scott Martensville SK
OL Carter Moore Vincent Massey (BDN) MB
OL Logan Thiessen Robert Bateman BC
OL* Ioanni Michalos St. Andrew’s College ON
K Jayden Rice Heritage QC
P Nicholas Dokken Louis St. Laurent AB
LS/TE* Josh Kibbee Royal Imperial ON
LB Kai Yamaoka South Kamloops BC
LB Nevan Brown Dakota MB
LB Jaheim Lindo Holy Trinity Catholic AB
S/DB Asun-Brai Ducharme Grant Park MB
S/DB Raphael Dunn St. Thomas QC
S/DB William Caron Cabrera Curé-Antoine-Labelle QC
DB Cole Ricken Medicine Hat AB
DB Nijita Sinkala St. Paul’s MB
DB Rachim Blackson A.B. Lucas ON
DL Benjamin Pickering Rutland BC
DL Vincent Branauer G.W. Graham BC
DL Danley Fenelon Père-Philippe-Lamarche ON
DL Enzo Agostini Ballenas BC
DL Aden Dionne Algonquin ON

TEAM SANCHEZ

POS FIRST LAST 2021 SCHOOL PROV
QB Thomas Leroux Curé-Antoine-Labelle QC
QB Anthony Lio St. Andrew’s College ON
RB Joe Murphy Vernon BC
RB Jeremiah Washington St. Thomas More ON
TE/REC Micah Barker Robert Bateman BC
REC Jalen McDonald Vincent Massey (WPG) MB
REC Jasiah Haliburton Harry Ainlay AB
REC Taishaun Okorodudu Harry Ainlay AB
REC Nik Shewchuk Salisbury AB
REC Taevien Guy-Bourne Lower Canada College QC
REC Gabe McInroy Kennebecasis Valley NB
OL Everett Small Clarkson Football North ON
OL Andrew Johnson Citadel NS
OL Nathan Pahanich St. Andrew’s ON
OL Diego Camboia Mobile Christian (AL) ON
OL Kiernan MacDonald St. Paul’s MB
OL Will Smith Clarkson Football North ON
OL* Noah Stanley Charlottetown PEI
K/P Lukas Scott Holy Cross SK
LB Antoine Deslauriers College Laval QC
LB Gabriel Andre Sir Wilfrid Laurier ON
LB Grayson Peters South Kamloops BC
S/DB Filip Shabanov Ernest Manning AB
S/DB Israel Pitte Harry Ainlay AB
DB Tazmin Smith-Windsor Carlton SK
DB Teigan Sattler Drumheller Valley AB
DB/REC Seni Adekunle Harry Ainlay AB
DB Bright Rokundo Armand-Corbeil QC
DL Hayden Russell Yorkton SK
DL Cooper Prybysh Bonnyville AB
DL Nathan McMahon Lord Tweedsmuir BC
DL Malcolm Fraser Belmont BC
DL Justin Wilisky Curé-Antoine-Labelle QC
DL* Jordan Southern William E. Hay AB

*Denotes development squad

