QB Tracker: Breaking down pre-season playing time

TORONTO — One of the most intriguing storylines of the CFL pre-season is how various teams utilize their pivots. Some head coaches elect to limit the play of their veteran quarterbacks and take a look at the youngsters while others feel the more reps the better.

CFL.ca tracks QB play after each contest.

* indicates national

# indicates projected starter

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

QB Opponent Status COMP ATT YDS TD INT VERNON ADAMS JR.# PSA at HAM PSB vs OTT TREVOR HARRIS

PSA at HAM PSB vs OTT DOMINIQUE DAVIS PSA at HAM PSB vs OTT BEN HOLMES PSA at HAM PSB vs OTT DAVIS ALEXANDER PSA at HAM PSB vs OTT

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

QB Opponent Status COMP ATT YDS TD INT JEREMIAH MASOLI# PSA vs TOR Played Q1, Q2 8 11 105 1 0 PSB at MTL CALEB EVANS PSA vs TOR Played Q2, Q3, Q4 9 17 116 0 1 PSB at MTL TYRIE ADAMS PSA vs TOR Played Q4 6 9 68 1 1 PSB at MTL DAVID MOORE PSA vs TOR – – – – – – PSB at MTL

EDMONTON ELKS

QB Opponent Status COMP ATT YDS TD INT NICK ARBUCKLE PSA at WPG Played Q1, Q3 9 10 145 2 0 PSB vs CGY TAYLOR CORNELIUS PSA at WPG Played Q2 3 5 37 0 0 PSB vs CGY TRE FORD* PSA at WPG Played Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 1 3 17 0 0 PSB vs CGY KAI LOCKSLEY PSA at WPG Played Q4 9 11 85 0 0 PSB vs CGY MIKE BEAUDRY PSA at WPG – – – – – – PSB vs CGY

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

QB Opponent Status COMP ATT YDS TD INT CODY FAJARDO# PSB vs WPG PSB at BC MASON FINE PSB vs WPG PSB at BC TROY WILLIAMS PSB vs WPG PSB at BC JAKE DOLEGALA PSB vs WPG PSB at BC

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

QB Opponent Status COMP ATT YDS TD INT DANE EVANS# PSA vs MTL PSB at TOR MATTHEW SHILTZ PSA vs MTL PSB at TOR JALEN MORTON PSA vs MTL PSB at TOR JAMIE NEWMAN PSA vs MTL PSB at TOR

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

QB Opponent Status COMP ATT YDS TD INT MCLEOD BETHEL-THOMPSON# PSA at OTT – – – – – – PSB vs HAM ANTONIO PIPKIN PSA at OTT Played Q1 7 9 60 0 1 PSB vs HAM CHAD KELLY PSA at OTT Played Q2, Q3, Q4 7 12 78 – – PSB vs HAM AUSTIN SIMMONS PSA at OTT Played Q3, Q4 2 6 19 0 1 PSB vs HAM

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

QB Opponent Status COMP ATT YDS TD INT ZACH COLLAROS# PSA vs EDM – – – – – – PSB at SSK DAKOTA PRUKOP PSA vs EDM Played Q2, Q4 5 14 81 0 2 PSB at SSK DRU BROWN PSA vs EDM Played Q1, Q3 10 13 108 1 0 PSB at SSK JOE MANCUSO PSA vs EDM – – – – – – PSB at SSK

BC LIONS

QB Opponent Status COMP ATT YDS TD INT NATHAN ROURKE#* PSA at CGY PSB vs SSK MICHAEL O’CONNOR* PSA at CGY PSB vs SSK KEVIN THOMSON PSA at CGY PSB vs SSK

CALGARY STAMPEDERS