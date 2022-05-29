The Bombers bask in the bling of their new rings

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Grey Cup rings have arrived and the team celebrated its big win over Hamilton one last time before they fully look ahead to the 2022 season.

The club’s iconic ‘W’ logo sits atop the Grey Cup on the top of the ring surrounded by a 10K yellow gold halo engraved with “Grey Cup Champions”. The bottom section of the Grey Cup includes 33 diamonds to represent the points scored by the club in the 33-25 overtime victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Placed above the wrapping on both edges of the Grey Cup are “108” to signify the 108th Grey Cup and “Winnipeg”.

RELATED

» Buy Now: Get a Bombers replica ring

» Buy Tickets: Ottawa at Winnipeg

» Check out the Bombers’ 2022 CFL Schedule

The outer edge of the face is lined with a total of 12 sapphire stones representing the organization’s total championship wins and is complemented by the title of ‘Blue Bombers’ and ‘Back-to-back’.

Both shoulders of the ring feature intricate details, with one shoulder displaying the player’s name, position and number in diamonds over a field background, while the opposite side features the most unique and detailed etching of a real photo of fans taken during the 2021 season, framed by the IG Field arches, as a salute to the CFL’s loudest fans.

The 2021 season record is etched on the outer shank of the ring. Finally, the ring is finished with an engraved personalized message unique to each player on the inside of the ring and with the final score of the 108th Grey Cup etched above “FIFO” and “For The W”.

As you can imagine, the Bombers had some fun with their new bling on Saturday.

Going To Enjoy This Moment One Last Time 🙏🏾💙💍 Tomorrow We Are Back To Work 😤🗣 — Rasheed Bailey (@ShowTimeSheed) May 29, 2022

Baron Championship Rings – the same company that helped design and make the 2019 Grey Cup rings for the club – created the rings with the help of a design committee that included linebacker Adam Bighill, receiver Nic Demski, defensive end Willie Jefferson and Rhéanne Marcoux, the Blue Bombers’ director of creative and content.

An extensive collection of ring-inspired merchandise is available for purchase including replica rings, pendants and more at www.bluebombersring.com. Season ticket members pick up their replica rings today (Sunday, May 29) from 2-6 p.m. CT during Fan Fest at IG Field or anytime during regular Bomber Store hours.