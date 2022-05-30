Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Elks sign receiver J.D. Spielman

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed J.D. Spielman (WR), the club announced Monday.

Spielman spent the past two seasons at TCU (2020-2021), appearing in seven games for ​ the Horned Frogs, recording 13 receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

RELATED
» Nye: A name to follow in each team’s camp
» Landry: All eyes are on quarterbacks in Edmonton
» Elks draft pick Gavin Cobb continues to turn heads

 

Prior to joining TCU, the Minneapolis native played three seasons at Nebraska (2017-2019), racking up 170 catches for 2,546 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also earned All-Big Ten honors for three straight seasons with the Cornhuskers and led them in receiving ​ yards and touchdown catches in 2019.

Spielman is the son of former Minnesota Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!