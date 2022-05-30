Elks sign receiver J.D. Spielman

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed J.D. Spielman (WR), the club announced Monday.

Spielman spent the past two seasons at TCU (2020-2021), appearing in seven games for ​ the Horned Frogs, recording 13 receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

Prior to joining TCU, the Minneapolis native played three seasons at Nebraska (2017-2019), racking up 170 catches for 2,546 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also earned All-Big Ten honors for three straight seasons with the Cornhuskers and led them in receiving ​ yards and touchdown catches in 2019.

Spielman is the son of former Minnesota Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman.