Elks sign receiver J.D. Spielman
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed J.D. Spielman (WR), the club announced Monday.
Spielman spent the past two seasons at TCU (2020-2021), appearing in seven games for the Horned Frogs, recording 13 receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
Prior to joining TCU, the Minneapolis native played three seasons at Nebraska (2017-2019), racking up 170 catches for 2,546 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also earned All-Big Ten honors for three straight seasons with the Cornhuskers and led them in receiving yards and touchdown catches in 2019.
Spielman is the son of former Minnesota Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman.