Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Elks sign American LB Brady Sheldon

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American Brady Sheldon (LB), the club announced Tuesday.

Sheldon most recently played with the Toronto Argonauts, appearing in one game at the end of the 2021 season, recording three tackles against the Elks on Nov. 16.

RELATED
» Steinberg’s MMQB: A question for every West Division team
» Ferguson: A training camp wish for every team
» Pre-season recap: Edmonton at Winnipeg

 

Prior to joining the Argos, the six-foot-five native of Novi, Mich., spent four seasons in the NFL, appearing in two games with the Oakland Raiders in 2017, one game with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 and two games with the New York Jets in 2020. He additionally was part of the Green Bay Packers practice roster in 2018.

Sheldon attended Ferris State University from 2011 to 2016 and played 33 games, recording 111 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception. He was undrafted ​ in 2016.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!