Elks sign American LB Brady Sheldon

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American Brady Sheldon (LB), the club announced Tuesday.

Sheldon most recently played with the Toronto Argonauts, appearing in one game at the end of the 2021 season, recording three tackles against the Elks on Nov. 16.

RELATED

» Steinberg’s MMQB: A question for every West Division team

» Ferguson: A training camp wish for every team

» Pre-season recap: Edmonton at Winnipeg

Prior to joining the Argos, the six-foot-five native of Novi, Mich., spent four seasons in the NFL, appearing in two games with the Oakland Raiders in 2017, one game with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 and two games with the New York Jets in 2020. He additionally was part of the Green Bay Packers practice roster in 2018.

Sheldon attended Ferris State University from 2011 to 2016 and played 33 games, recording 111 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception. He was undrafted ​ in 2016.