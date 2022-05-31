Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Stamps sign DL Romeo McKnight

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Romeo McKnight.

McKnight was recently with the BC Lions and saw action in Saturday’s pre-season contest against the Stamps, recording one tackle. In 2021, he signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent and attended the National Football League club’s training camp.

RELATED
» Stamps’ DL Connor McGough retires
» Landry’s 5 takeaways from the first week of pre-season
» Pre-season Recap: BC at Calgary

 

In college, McKnight played his senior season at UNC Charlotte after transferring from Illinois State. In six games including five starts for the 49ers in 2020, he was all-Conference USA honourable mention after recording 24 tackles including a team-leading five tackles for loss and adding 1.5 sacks.

In 26 games over two seasons at Illinois State, McKnight accumulated 111 tackles including 25.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, two forced fumbles and five passes defended. In 2019, he earned first-team all-Missouri Valley Conference honours for the Redbirds after recording 64 tackles including 16.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in 15 games.

In another transaction, the Stamps have placed American defensive back Marcelis Branch on the six-game injury list.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!