Stamps sign DL Romeo McKnight

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Romeo McKnight.

McKnight was recently with the BC Lions and saw action in Saturday’s pre-season contest against the Stamps, recording one tackle. In 2021, he signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent and attended the National Football League club’s training camp.

In college, McKnight played his senior season at UNC Charlotte after transferring from Illinois State. In six games including five starts for the 49ers in 2020, he was all-Conference USA honourable mention after recording 24 tackles including a team-leading five tackles for loss and adding 1.5 sacks.

In 26 games over two seasons at Illinois State, McKnight accumulated 111 tackles including 25.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, two forced fumbles and five passes defended. In 2019, he earned first-team all-Missouri Valley Conference honours for the Redbirds after recording 64 tackles including 16.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in 15 games.

In another transaction, the Stamps have placed American defensive back Marcelis Branch on the six-game injury list.