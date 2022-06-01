CFL appoints Scott Banda as Chair of its Board of Governors

TORONTO — The CFL has appointed Scott Banda as the 40th Chair of its Board of Governors.

Banda, who recently retired as CEO of Federated Co-Operatives Limited (FCL), brings to his new role extensive experience as an executive, legal counsel and board member, along with a passion for sport and a reputation for prioritizing people and community.

“It’s an honour to serve as Chair and join the Governors, the stewards of this great league,” Banda said.

“I’ve long admired their commitment to Canadian football, the communities where CFL football is played, and the country, which cherishes both the CFL and the Grey Cup. And I look forward to working with them and Commissioner Randy Ambrosie to help the CFL grow and move forward.”

In approving Banda’s appointment, the league’s Board of Governors thanked Dale Lastman for his service as Chair, praising his leadership and stewardship during a period that saw the league weather the challenges of the pandemic, successfully return to play, and emerge with new optimism about the future.

“During my tenure, our Governors worked together with our Commissioner to put the CFL on stronger footing,” said Lastman, a Director of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment who will continue to serve on the Board of Governors on behalf of the Toronto Argonauts.

“We all look forward to working with Scott to take our league and our businesses to new heights.”

Banda was selected following an exhaustive and highly professional search process led by a Selection Committee comprised of league Governors and executed by the firm Heidrick and Struggles (H&S). He has not previously served on the CFL Board on behalf of a club.

“Scott’s appointment was approved unanimously by CFL Governors and we are thrilled to have him aboard,” said Greg Yuel, the Chair of the Selection Committee and the Lead Governor representing the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“The Chair plays an important behind-the-scenes role, working with the Board and the Commissioner to advance the CFL’s agenda. I know Scott is worthy of this prestigious post and perfectly suited to this mission.”

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said, “I join our Governors in welcoming Scott to the CFL. And I look forward to working with him and our entire board as we build on our recent advances and take this league to greater prosperity and new heights.”

Banda stepped away this spring from Federated Co-Operatives Ltd., capping a 20-year career that was marked by significant growth and evolution for the organization under his leadership. He first joined FCL in 2002, serving in various roles, including Vice-President Corporate and Legal Affairs, before becoming CEO in 2010.

Banda is a member of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce – Western Executive Council, the University of Saskatchewan Huskies Board of Trustees, the Board of the World Trade Centre and the Board of the Wanuskewin Heritage Park Authority.

He is a past member of the Board of the Desjardins General Insurance Company inc., the Board of Directors of the Saskatoon Co-operative Association Limited and the Marketing Committee of the Banff School of Advanced Management.

Based in Saskatoon, Federated Co-Operatives Limited is a wholesaling, manufacturing, marketing and administrative co-operative owned by more than 160 independent local co-operative associations. These local co-ops own and operate agro centres, food stores, gas bars/convenience stores and home centres.