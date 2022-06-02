Bombers to unveil 2021 GC Championship banner at season opener

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will unveil the 2021 Grey Cup championship banner at IG Field at the club’s 2022 season opener on Friday, June 10th when the team plays host to the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to make sure they are in their seats for the 7:30 p.m. CT banner unveiling. The gates will open 90 minutes before kickoff, with pre-game party specials from 6:00-7:00 p.m. including $5.00 355ml beer, $3.50 hot dogs and fountain drinks, and 15% off all Grey Cup merchandise in the Bomber Store.

“On the heels of unveiling our incredible Grey Cup rings, we’re excited to once again celebrate with our fans as we unveil the new championship banner,” said Winnipeg Blue Bombers President & CEO, Wade Miller. “We can’t wait to start a new season and start our pursuit of another championship with the best fans in the league.”

Fans still interested in purchasing 2022 season tickets or mini plans can do so here, saving up to 40% on regular individual game prices. Single game tickets can also be purchased online or by calling 1-204-784-7448.