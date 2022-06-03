O’Leary: What I’m watching for in Friday’s games

There can be a stark difference between a team’s first and final pre-season game.

While the first game can be about resting starters, evaluating younger players and getting a sense of what the depth of your roster can look like, the final game feels more like a dress rehearsal.

We’ve got four pre-season games in front of us tonight and as soon as those games wrap up, the focus shifts ahead to six days from now, when the 2022 season officially kicks off in Calgary, where the Stampeders host the Montreal Alouettes.

Before that, though, most teams will get their established starters and vets a little game time tonight to help get them ready for the very real grind of an 18-game schedule and playoffs.

Here are five storylines to follow from the dress rehearsal, before the curtain goes up for real next week.

A powerful night in Edmonton

The Ukrainian community is a very deeply rooted one in Edmonton, so when the Elks wisely opted to make their at-home pre-season game Stand With Ukraine night, it instantly had the makings of a game that will feel like more than an exhibition.

Elks president and CEO Victor Cui would love to see a sellout at Commonwealth Stadium as a show of support for Ukraine. Tickets for tonight’s game against the Stamps are on sale for $15.00, with net proceeds going to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

An ongoing QB search

On the field, the Elks’ quarterback competition takes an interesting turn. Nick Arbuckle is injured and will sit out, with Taylor Cornelius listed as the starter, rookie Tre Ford as backup and Kai Locksley at third-string. Elks head coach and GM Chris Jones still hasn’t named his No. 1 quarterback, with that answer possibly not becoming clear until the lead in to Week 1, when the Elks travel to BC to face the Lions.

Bo Levi Mitchell will sit out for the Stamps, with Jake Maier getting the start at QB.

A couple of QBs under pressure

In Vancouver, fans at BC Place will get to see the starting quarterbacks take the field. Nathan Rourke makes his debut as the Lions’ No. 1, after resting through the Lions’ trip to Calgary last week. Cody Fajardo did the same for the Riders’ pre-season opener and will get to go full speed with his offence before hosting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats next Saturday.

Both pivots go into this season with some unique pressure on them. Rourke, 24, was named the Lions’ starter after Michael Reilly’s off-season retirement. Heading into his second season in the CFL, the Victoria, BC native has a tremendous opportunity in front of him. If things go well for him, he’s in position to be the face of the Lions for years. Of course, like any young starting quarterback, it’s rarely that simple Point A to Point B journey.

Fajardo heads into his third season as the Riders’ starter. The 2021 campaign had its good – the Riders went 9-5 and played in the Western Final – and bad – Fajardo’s numbers were down from 2019 and the offence lacked big plays. Riders fans would love to see more of those big plays and with the Grey Cup being played at Mosaic Stadium this year, they’d like to see Fajardo carry his team through the West Division and into the ultimate home field advantage.

Vernon Adams’ long wait is over

Vernon Adams Jr. will get back on the football field tonight for the first time since Oct. 11 of last season, when he was injured playing against the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Adams injured his left shoulder (non-throwing) and while he didn’t have surgery, was forced to miss the rest of last season.

That sent a ripple of change through the Als’ organization. GM Danny Maciocia traded for Trevor Harris, who finished out the 2021 season and eventually re-signed with the team in free agency to return as Adams’ backup. The team has arguably the best QB depth in the league with that one-two punch, but it could be a season-long debate about who should be on the field if things aren’t always going smoothly.

Adams told the Montreal Gazette that he’s happy to get back on the field and is ready to take that first hit, to prove to himself he’s healthy and ready to move forward with this season.

“I just want to see the Vernon we’ve seen in practice,” Als head coach Khari Jones told the Gazette. “He’s had a really great camp. He hasn’t played in a while. We just want him to get comfortable in there and do what he does. I’m looking forward to seeing him on the field.”

A classic rivalry on (somewhat) neutral ground

The last time the Toronto Argonauts hosted the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, a spot in the Grey Cup was at stake. The Ticats pulled out a gutsy win that day in December (we’ll look back on the 2021 season at some point and realize just how different it was). A lot has changed since then.

Brandon Banks and Ja’Gared Davis will make their Argo debuts tonight against their former team. Even though it’s a pre-season game, it’ll likely be an emotional one for Banks, who spent his entire eight-year career with the Tiger-Cats and until winter got here, may not have envisioned himself playing for anyone else.

What might help Banks is that the game will be played at Guelph’s Alumni Stadium, where the Argos have held their training camp this year. Banks is spared the return to Tim Hortons Field, for now, though Guelph likely skews toward the Ticat faithful.

One new Argo not making his debut tonight? Andrew Harris. The team will hold the veteran running back and prized free agent acquisition out of this game and save him for their Week 2 opener against the Alouettes.