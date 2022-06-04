Cutdown Tracker: Teams announce their final cuts

TORONTO — CFL.ca is tracking every team’s roster moves as clubs finalize their rosters ahead of the 2o22 season opening this coming week.

Check back for the latest news on all of the roster moves across the league as teams gear up for Week 1, which gets underway in Calgary on Thursday, when the Stampeders host the Montreal Alouettes.

*Denotes American

**Denotes Global

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

TBD

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

TBD

BC LIONS

TBD

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

After a winter of signing a number of high profile free agents, the REDBLACKS let some of them go on Saturday. Receiver B.J. Cunningham will top that list, with defensive back Trumaine Washington right behind him.

Cunningham has 3,471 career receiving yards through 72 games, all previously with the Alouettes. He has 272 career catches and 17 touchdowns. Washington tied for the league lead in interceptions last season, with five, while playing for the Elks.

Released: DB Tenny Adewusi*, WR Brandon Arconado*, OL Ketel Asse, K Gabriel Ballinas**, DB Jordan Beaulieu, DL Bryce Carter* DB, Douglas Coleman*, WR B.J. Cunningham*, OL Matthew Derks,

DB Marloshawn Franklin*, OL Jaylan Guthrie, DL Deonte Holden*, WR Seantavious Jones*, DL Will Kiely*, DL Weston Kramer* DL Clement Lebreux, RB Byron Marshall*, OL Kyle Mccrorey*, QB David Moore*, LB Subomi Oyesoro, FB Luca Perrier, FB Mitch Raper, LB Terrance Smith*, DL Jhaustin Thomas*, DB Trumaine Washington*

Added to practice roster: DB Hakeem Bailey*, WR Keaton Bruggeling, DL Bryce Carter*, DB Edris Jean-Alphonse, WR Anthony Mahoungou**, K Jose Maltos**, WR Siaosi Mariner*, OL Uzoma Osuji*, OL Eric Starczala, OL Jakub Szott, DB Ranthony Texada*, DB Daniel Valente, DB Troy Young*

Added to suspended: OL Connor Berglof, LS Connor Ross

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Released: DL Alfred Green, DB Simon Chaves, DB Chris Ciguineau, DL Kenny Randall*, OL Ben Koczwara, OL Jalen Burks*, OL Patrick Allen*, DL Cole Adamson (returning to school), OL Dennis Bardwell*, WR TJ Simmons*, WR Blake Jackson*, WR Antonio Nunn*, FB Antonio Valvano, DB Jermaine Ponder*, RB Kyle Borsa, WR Lucky Jackson*, DE Rossini Sandjong, LB Eric Mezzalira

Added to practice roster: WR Tavaris Harrison*, K Ali Mourtada*, OL Eric Lofton*, FB Konner Burtenshaw, RB Greg McCrae*, DB Cedrick Lavigne, OL Cameron Durley*, DB Patrice Rene, DB Jamal Parker*, DB Evan Holm*, OL Tomoya Machino**, DB Souleymane Karamoko**

Added to suspended: P Tom Hackett**, WR Carlton Agudosi*

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Released: DL Misiona Aiolupotea-Pei**, DL Yurik Bethune*, WR Juston Christian*, OL Carter Comeau, DL Nik D’Avanzo*, WR Felton Davis III*, QB Chase Fourcade*, WR Nick Holley*, WR Reece Horn*, DL Eli Howard*, OL Baer Hunter*, DB Malcom Lee, WR Khalil McClain*, OL Josh Mosley, DL George Obinna* (Obinna will remain in Calgary to rehab an injury), DB Antonio Phillips*, RB Rasheed Tucker, DB Darius Williams*, LB Perry Young*

Added to practice roster: DB Daniel Amoako, K Keiran Burnham, OL Joshua Coker*, DB Bailey Devine-Scott**, WR Tre Odoms-Dukes*, OL Keanu Ebanks**, LB Ryan Gomes**, RB Peyton Logan*, DL Terrell McClain*, DL Romeo McKnight*, DB Brad Muhammad*, LB Shaq Smith*, DB Titus Wall*



Added to retired list: DB Shaquille St-Lot

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

TBD

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Of the 24 players that the Alouettes released on Saturday, receiver Quan Bray is the most surprising. The 29-year-old had become a reliable piece of the Als’ offence over the past two seasons, with an 818-yard, six-touchdown showing in 2019, then adding 481 yards in 2021, with four touchdowns.

Released: DL Andrew Ankrah*, WR Quan Bray*, OL Mark Brooks*, K Dante Brown, DB Reshard Cliett*, DB Tyson-Otis Copeland, DL Dashawn Crawford*, WR Ente Eguavoen, DL Chris Favoroso*, WR Vincent Forbes-Mombleau, RB Ryth-Jean Giraud, WR Fabian Guerra*, DB Robert Hayes Jr.*, WR Krishawn Hogan*, OL Peter Kozushka, DL Anthony Luke*, K Matt Mengel*, DB Debione Renfroe*, WR Mathieu Robitaille, RB Jordan Scarlett*, DB Prince Smith Jr.*, OL Taylor Tappin*, LB Erroll Thompson*, DB Herb Waters*

Added to practice roster: QB Davis Alexander*, OL Clayton Bradley*, LB Frédéric Chagnon, DL, Vincent Desjardins, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons*, WR Kavin Kaya**, RB Taku Lee**DB Zah Lindley, WR Warren Newman*, WR Cole Spieker*, OL Samuel Thomassin, DB Darieus Williams*

Added to suspended: OL Rodeem Brown

EDMONTON ELKS

Released: LB Victor Abraham*, DB Dotun Aketepe, WR Ka’Ron Ashley*, LS Blaise Barber, RB Jean-Paul Cimankinda, DB Kenan Clarke, OL Tyler Clucas-Warren, DB Jhavonte Dean*, LB Nate Edwards, DB Nate Hamlin, K Greg Hutchins, OL Peter Kourtis, K Caleb Lightbourn*, OL Emanuel McGirt*, RB Terrance Roberts*, LB Quart’e Sapp*, WR Christian Saulsberry*, OL Brandon Smith*, WR J.D. Spielman*, DB Jeawon Taylor*, WR Jalen Tolliver*

Added to practice roster: QB Michael Beaudry, OL Marc-David Bien-Aime, WR Rashaun Simonise, DL Cole Nelson, OL Nicholas Summach, KP Rafael Gaglianone**, WR Raphael Leonard*, RB Sherman Badie*, WR Charles Nelson*, DB Anthony Hoskins*

Added to suspended: DL Jacob Plamondon