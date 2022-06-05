Elks pick up a pair from Argos in trade

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced Sunday the club has acquired Americans Jalen Collins (DB) and Martez Ivey (OL) from the Toronto Argonauts in exchange for a sixth round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft.

Ivey made his CFL debut with the Argos last season, suiting up for one regular season game, against the Elks, before starting at right tackle for Toronto in the Eastern Final against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

He previously spent time in NFL training camps with the Carolina Panthers (2021) and New England Patriots (2019), and in 2020 played five games with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL before the league ceased operations.

The Apopka, FL, native played four seasons of NCAA football for the Florida Gators, appearing in 49 games with 44 starts. He was selected to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2015 and named Second Team All-SEC both as a junior (2017) and senior (2018).

A former second round NFL draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons (42nd overall, 2015), Collins is entering his second year in the CFL, after playing five times in the regular season and appearing in the Eastern Final with the Argos in 2021.

The St. Louis, Mo., product played two seasons with the Falcons, 2015 and 2016, and was part of Atlanta’s run to Super Bowl LI, where he had 11 tackles (10 solo) in a 34-28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots. He also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 and 2019.

Collins played three seasons at Louisiana State University before forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL Draft. An SEC All-Freshman Team selection in 2012, Collins’ best season at LSU came as a junior in 2014, when he started seven games and led the Tigers with nine pass breakups.

The Elks open their 2022 CFL regular season schedule with a road game against the BC Lions on June 11 at 10 p.m. The Argos start the season with a bye week and get going in Week 2 when they host the Montreal Alouettes.