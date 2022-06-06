2022 CFL action available on SiriusXM Canada

TORONTO — The CFL and SiriusXM Canada have partnered to deliver the 2022 campaign to fans and subscribers on the country’s leading audio entertainment platform. All 81 regular season contests, four playoff games and the 109th Grey Cup from Saskatchewan on Sunday, November 20, will be available live to listeners across North America.

Fans will be able to tune in to the excitement of CFL football on Canada Talks (Channel 167), while French-language broadcasts of the Montreal Alouettes matches will have a home on Influence Franco (Channel 174).

“SiriusXM will provide the perfect soundtrack of CFL action throughout the season,” said Tyler Mazereeuw, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at the CFL. “With SiriusXM’s reach and dedicated audience, Canadian football fans across the continent will be able to tune in and follow their favourite teams.”

The ongoing partnership with SiriusxM Canada also includes the SiriusXM Kickoff Show, which will set the stage for the 2022 edition of Canada’s largest single-day sporting event – the 109th Grey Cup. The Kickoff Show shines a spotlight on Canadian artists and sets the atmosphere for the day’s festivities. Past performers include Alessia Cara, The Beaches, The Reklaws, and 2021 headliners, GRAMMY-nominated Steven Lee Olsen and Platinum-selling special guest JESSIA.

“Everywhere you go, SiriusXM is thrilled to deliver every big play and every breath-taking moment of the CFL to our subscribers,” said Joe Thistel, Director, Talk Programming, SiriusXM Canada. “This exciting upcoming season will culminate in a journey to Saskatchewan and SiriusXM Canada is proud to not only play an integral part on Grey Cup Sunday, but to also showcase an incredible homegrown talent at Canada’s biggest party.”

The CFL is part of SiriusXM’s commitment to deliver comprehensive sports coverage from every major sport to its subscribers, including the NHL, NFL, NASCAR, MLB, NBA, PGA and more. Subscribers can also listen with the SXM App, and with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream at home. Streaming access to SiriusXM is included with most subscriptions. Go to www.siriusxm.ca/ways-to-listen to learn more. SiriusXM Canada’s complete regular season coverage of the CFL can be found here.

The Montreal Alouettes will head west to McMahon Stadium to face the Calgary Stampeders on June 9 as Thursday Night Football officially opens the 2022 season. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will begin their title defence on Friday Night Football with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in town. A Saturday doubleheader will see the reigning East Division champion Hamilton Tiger-Cats play host to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, before the Edmonton Elks take on the BC Lions to close out Week 1.