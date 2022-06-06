Bombers, REDBLACKS Injury Reports: Jeffcoat a non-participant on Monday

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Ottawa REDBLACKS have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game at IG Field on Friday night.

In Winnipeg there were four players who did not participate in Monday’s practice including defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (ankle), fullback Mike Miller (ankle), receiver Kelvin McKnight (hip) and linebacker Les Maruo (elbow).

For the REDBLACKS, running back William Powell (Achilles) was limited as was offensive lineman Randy Richards (hamstring). Defensive lineman Nigel Romick (head) did not participate.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status Mike Miller FB Ankle DNP Kelvin McKnight WR Hip DNP Les Maruo LB Elbow DNP Jackson Jeffcoat DL Ankle DNP