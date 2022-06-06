Follow CFL

Injury Reports June 6, 2022

Bombers, REDBLACKS Injury Reports: Jeffcoat a non-participant on Monday

BlueBombers.com

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Ottawa REDBLACKS have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game at IG Field on Friday night.

In Winnipeg there were four players who did not participate in Monday’s practice including defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (ankle), fullback Mike Miller (ankle), receiver Kelvin McKnight (hip) and linebacker Les Maruo (elbow).

For the REDBLACKS, running back William Powell (Achilles) was limited as was offensive lineman Randy Richards (hamstring). Defensive lineman Nigel Romick (head) did not participate.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Mike Miller FB Ankle DNP
Kelvin McKnight WR Hip DNP
Les Maruo LB Elbow DNP
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Ankle DNP

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
William Powell RB Achilles Limited
Randy Richards OL Hamstring Limited
Nigel Romick DL Head DNP

 

