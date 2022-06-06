Follow CFL

  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Injury Reports June 6, 2022

Stamps, Als Injury Reports: Stanback limited on Monday

MontrealAlouettes.com

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Montreal Alouettes have filed their first injury reports ahead of their season-opening meeting on Thursday night at McMahon Stadium in Calgary.

In Montreal, running back William Stanback was limited on Monday as he is dealing with an ankle injury while defensive back Jarnor Jones (hand) was limited and defensive back Najee Murray (foot) did not participate.

There were quite a few names on the Stampeders injury report after Monday’s practice including defensive backs Elie Bouka (hamstring) and Branden Dozier (calf) who both did not participate.

Montreal Alouettes Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE Game Status
Jarnor Jones DB Hand Limited
William Stanback RB Ankle Limited
Najee Murray DB Foot DNP

 

Calgary Stampeders Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE Game Status
Elie Bouka DB Hamstring DNP
Marcelis Branch DB Hip DNP
Branden Dozier DB Calf DNP
Javien Elliott DB Groin DNP
Cody Grace P RT Groin DNP
Tyson Middlemost WR Knee DNP
Jalen Philpot WR Hamstring Limited
Charlie Power FB Achilles Limited
Demetri Royer DB Hamstring DNP
Josiah Schakel LB Back DNP
Andrew Seinet-Spaulding DL Knee DNP
Nick Statz DB Shoulder Limited
Hugh Thornton OL Illness DNP

 

