Stamps, Als Injury Reports: Stanback limited on Monday

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Montreal Alouettes have filed their first injury reports ahead of their season-opening meeting on Thursday night at McMahon Stadium in Calgary.

In Montreal, running back William Stanback was limited on Monday as he is dealing with an ankle injury while defensive back Jarnor Jones (hand) was limited and defensive back Najee Murray (foot) did not participate.

There were quite a few names on the Stampeders injury report after Monday’s practice including defensive backs Elie Bouka (hamstring) and Branden Dozier (calf) who both did not participate.