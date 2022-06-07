Follow CFL

Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Injury Reports June 7, 2022

Lions, Elks Injury Reports: Breaux limited on Tuesday

BCLions.com

TORONTO — The BC Lions and Edmonton Elks have filed their first injury reports ahead of their meeting on Saturday at BC Place.

In Vancouver, defensive lineman Woody Baron (ankle) didn’t take part in Tuesday’s practice, while  defensive back Delvin Breaux (elbow) was limited.

The Elks’ list is a long one but it was highlighted by defensive back Duron Carter (ankle), defensive back Aaron Grymes (knee) and linebacker Nyles Morgan (hip/groin) all sitting out on Tuesday. Defensive lineman Tobi Antigha (groin) and offensive lineman Tony Washington (illness) were limited. Quarterback Nick Arbuckle (chest), sat out of last week’s pre-season finale but was a full participant on Tuesday.

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Josh Archibald DL Shoulder DNP
Woody Baron DL Ankle DNP
Delvin Breaux DB Elbow Limited
Jalon Edwards-Cooper DB Foot Limited
Isaiah Guzylak-Messam LB Knee DNP
David Knevel OL Shoulder Limited
Steven Richardson DL Achilles DNP
Kevin Thomson QB Left shoulder DNP
Josh Woods LB Knee DNP
Noah Zerr OL Ankle Full

 

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Tobi Antigha DL Groin Limited
Nick Arbuckle QB Chest Full
Duron Carter DB Ankle DNP
Gavin Cobb WR Ankle DNP
Jalen Collins DB Ankle Limited
Mike Dubisson DB Calf Limited
Tanner Green FB Illness Limited
Aaron Grymes DB Knee DNP
Martez Ivey OL Knee DNP
Nafees Lyon DB Illness DNP
Enock Makonzo LB Knee Limited
Nyles Morgan LB Hip/groin DNP
Charles Nelson WR Illness Limited
Kingsley Opara DL Head DNP
Christian Rector DL Calf DNP
Daniel Ross DL Upper arm DNP
Malik Sonnier DB Illness Limited
Tony Washington OL Illness Limited

 

