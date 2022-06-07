Lions, Elks Injury Reports: Breaux limited on Tuesday

TORONTO — The BC Lions and Edmonton Elks have filed their first injury reports ahead of their meeting on Saturday at BC Place.

In Vancouver, defensive lineman Woody Baron (ankle) didn’t take part in Tuesday’s practice, while defensive back Delvin Breaux (elbow) was limited.

The Elks’ list is a long one but it was highlighted by defensive back Duron Carter (ankle), defensive back Aaron Grymes (knee) and linebacker Nyles Morgan (hip/groin) all sitting out on Tuesday. Defensive lineman Tobi Antigha (groin) and offensive lineman Tony Washington (illness) were limited. Quarterback Nick Arbuckle (chest), sat out of last week’s pre-season finale but was a full participant on Tuesday.