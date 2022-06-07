Ticats, Riders Injury Reports: Cariel Brooks sits out Tuesday

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have filed their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium.

The Tiger-Cats were without the services of defensive back Cariel Brooks (back) on Tuesday, while linebacker Patrick Nelson (shoulder) was limited.

In Regina, the Riders missed linebacker Michael Pinckney (head) and offensive lineman Josiah St. John (knee), while defensive lineman Keion Adams (head) was limited.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status Cariel Brooks DB Back DNP Patrick Nelson LB Shoulder Limited