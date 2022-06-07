Follow CFL

  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Injury Reports June 7, 2022

Ticats, Riders Injury Reports: Cariel Brooks sits out Tuesday

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have filed their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium.

The Tiger-Cats were without the services of defensive back Cariel Brooks (back) on Tuesday, while linebacker Patrick Nelson (shoulder) was limited.

In Regina, the Riders missed linebacker Michael Pinckney (head) and offensive lineman Josiah St. John (knee), while defensive lineman Keion Adams (head) was limited.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Cariel Brooks DB Back DNP
Patrick Nelson LB Shoulder Limited

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Keion Adams DL Head Limited
Michael Pinckney LB Head DNP
Josiah St. John OL Knee DNP

