ESPN networks to deliver full slate of 2022 CFL action
TORONTO — ESPN2, ESPNEWS and ESPN+ are set to deliver live coverage of the Canadian Football League (CFL)’s complete 86-game schedule – from the season-opening kickoff to the final play of the 109th Grey Cup – to football fans across the United States.
Week 1 of the 2022 CFL season is set to air on ESPN+ with the Montreal Alouettes heading west to McMahon Stadium to face the Calgary Stampeders for Thursday Night Football on June 9. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers begin their title defence on Friday Night Football by welcoming the Ottawa REDBLACKS to town. A Saturday doubleheader will see the reigning East Division champion Hamilton Tiger-Cats play host to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, before the Edmonton Elks take on the BC Lions.
All roads – with stops set for Hall of Fame games, Labour Day matchups, a Thanksgiving Classic and holiday contests – lead to Saskatchewan on Sunday, November 20 for the 109th Grey Cup on ESPN2.
ESPN and the CFL have partnered to deliver the best of professional Canadian football since 1980, when the iconic U.S. network’s first-ever live football telecast featured the Toronto Argonauts and the Montreal Alouettes.
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|MATCHUP
|NETWORK
|REGULAR SEASON
|Thurs, June 9
|9 p.m.
|Montreal at Calgary
|ESPN+
|Fri, June 10
|8:30 p.m.
|Ottawa at Winnipeg
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 11
|7 p.m.
|Hamilton at Saskatchewan
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Edmonton at BC
|ESPN+
|Thurs, June 16
|7:30 p.m.
|Montreal at Toronto
|ESPN2
|Fri, June 17
|7:30 p.m.
|Winnipeg at Ottawa
|ESPN2
|Sat, June 18
|6:30 p.m.
|Calgary at Hamilton
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|Saskatchewan at Edmonton
|ESPNEWS
|Thurs, June 23
|7:30 p.m.
|Saskatchewan at Montreal
|ESPN+
|Fri, June 24
|8:30 p.m.
|Hamilton at Winnipeg
|ESPN2
|Sat, June 25
|7 p.m.
|Edmonton at Calgary
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Toronto at BC
|ESPN2
|Thurs, June 30
|7:30 p.m.
|BC at Ottawa
|ESPN2
|Fri, July 1
|7:30 p.m.
|Edmonton at Hamilton
|ESPN+
|Sat, July 2
|7 p.m.
|Montreal at Saskatchewan
|ESPN2
|Mon, July 4
|7:30 p.m.
|Winnipeg at Toronto
|ESPN+
|Thurs, July 7
|9 p.m.
|Calgary at Edmonton
|ESPN+
|Fri, July 8
|9:30 p.m.
|Ottawa at Saskatchewan
|ESPNEWS
|Sat, July 9
|7 p.m.
|Winnipeg at BC
|ESPNEWS
|Thurs, July 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Edmonton at Montreal
|ESPN2
|Fri, July 15
|8:30 p.m.
|Calgary at Winnipeg
|ESPN+
|Sat, July 16
|2 p.m.
|Saskatchewan at Toronto
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Ottawa at Hamilton
|ESPN+
|Thurs, July 21
|7 p.m.
|Montreal at Ottawa
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Hamilton at BC
|ESPN+
|Fri, July 22
|9 p.m.
|Winnipeg at Edmonton
|ESPN2
|Sat, July 23
|7 p.m.
|Toronto at Saskatchewan
|ESPNEWS
|Thurs, July 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Montreal at Hamilton
|ESPN+
|Fri, July 29
|9 p.m.
|BC at Saskatchewan
|ESPN2
|Sat, July 30
|7 p.m.
|Winnipeg at Calgary
|ESPN2
|Sun, July 31
|5 p.m.
|Ottawa at Toronto
|ESPN+
|Thurs, Aug 4
|7:30 p.m.
|Winnipeg at Montreal
|ESPN+
|Fri, Aug 5
|7:30 p.m.
|Calgary at Ottawa
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 6
|7 p.m.
|Hamilton at Toronto
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Edmonton at BC
|ESPN2
|Thurs, Aug 11
|8:30 p.m.
|Montreal at Winnipeg
|ESPN+
|Fri, Aug 12
|7:30 p.m.
|Toronto at Hamilton
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 13
|7 p.m.
|BC at Calgary
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Saskatchewan at Edmonton
|ESPN+
|Fri, Aug 19
|7 p.m.
|Edmonton at Ottawa
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|BC at Saskatchewan
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 20
|4 p.m.
|Hamilton at Montreal
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Calgary at Toronto
|ESPN+
|Thurs, Aug 25
|8:30 p.m.
|Calgary at Winnipeg
|ESPN+
|Fri, Aug 26
|7:30 p.m.
|Hamilton at Toronto
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Saskatchewan at BC
|ESPNEWS
|Sat, Aug 27
|7 p.m.
|Ottawa at Edmonton
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sept 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Ottawa at Montreal
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sept 4
|6 p.m.
|Winnipeg at Saskatchewan
|ESPN+
|Mon, Sept 5
|1 p.m.
|Toronto at Hamilton
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|Edmonton at Calgary
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sept 9
|7:30 p.m.
|BC at Montreal
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sept 10
|2 p.m.
|Toronto at Ottawa
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Saskatchewan at Winnipeg
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Calgary at Edmonton
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sept 16
|9:30 p.m.
|Edmonton at Saskatchewan
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sept 17
|4 p.m.
|Winnipeg at Hamilton
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|BC at Calgary
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sept 23
|7:30 p.m.
|Hamilton at Montreal
|ESPN2
|Sat, Sept 24
|7 p.m.
|Toronto at Ottawa
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Calgary at BC
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sept 30
|8 p.m.
|Saskatchewan at Winnipeg
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Ottawa at BC
|ESPN2
|Sat, Oct 1
|4 p.m.
|Montreal at Edmonton
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Toronto at Calgary
|ESPN+
|Fri, Oct 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Saskatchewan at Hamilton
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct 8
|4 p.m.
|BC at Toronto
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Edmonton at Winnipeg
|ESPN+
|Mon, Oct 10
|1 p.m.
|Ottawa at Montreal
|ESPN2
|Fri, Oct 14
|7 p.m.
|Montreal at Ottawa
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|Hamilton at Calgary
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct 15
|7 p.m.
|Toronto at Edmonton
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Winnipeg at BC
|ESPN+
|Fri, Oct 21
|7 p.m.
|Ottawa at Hamilton
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|BC at Edmonton
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct 22
|4 p.m.
|Toronto at Montreal
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct 22
|7 p.m.
|Calgary at Saskatchewan
|ESPN+
|Fri, Oct 28
|8:30 p.m.
|BC at Winnipeg
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct 29
|2 p.m.
|Montreal at Toronto
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Hamilton at Ottawa
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Saskatchewan at Calgary
|ESPN+
|Grey Cup Playoffs
|Sun, Nov 6
|1 p.m.
|Eastern Semi-Final
|TBD
|4:30 p.m.
|Western Semi-Final
|TBD
|Sun, Nov 13
|1 p.m.
|Eastern Final
|TBD
|4:30 p.m.
|Western Final
|TBD
|109th Grey Cup
|Sun, Nov 20
|6 p.m.
|TBD
|ESPN2
Please note: All times and networks are subject to change.