  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
ESPN networks to deliver full slate of 2022 CFL action

TORONTO — ESPN2, ESPNEWS and ESPN+ are set to deliver live coverage of the Canadian Football League (CFL)’s complete 86-game schedule – from the season-opening kickoff to the final play of the 109th Grey Cup – to football fans across the United States.

Week 1 of the 2022 CFL season is set to air on ESPN+ with the Montreal Alouettes heading west to McMahon Stadium to face the Calgary Stampeders for Thursday Night Football on June 9. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers begin their title defence on Friday Night Football by welcoming the Ottawa REDBLACKS to town. A Saturday doubleheader will see the reigning East Division champion Hamilton Tiger-Cats play host to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, before the Edmonton Elks take on the BC Lions.

All roads – with stops set for Hall of Fame games, Labour Day matchups, a Thanksgiving Classic and holiday contests – lead to Saskatchewan on Sunday, November 20 for the 109th Grey Cup on ESPN2.

ESPN and the CFL have partnered to deliver the best of professional Canadian football since 1980, when the iconic U.S. network’s first-ever live football telecast featured the Toronto Argonauts and the Montreal Alouettes.

DATE TIME (ET) MATCHUP NETWORK
REGULAR SEASON
Thurs, June 9 9 p.m. Montreal at Calgary ESPN+
Fri, June 10 8:30 p.m. Ottawa at Winnipeg ESPN+
Sat, June 11 7 p.m. Hamilton at Saskatchewan ESPN+
10 p.m. Edmonton at BC ESPN+
Thurs, June 16 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Toronto ESPN2
Fri, June 17 7:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Ottawa ESPN2
Sat, June 18 6:30 p.m. Calgary at Hamilton ESPN+
9:30 p.m. Saskatchewan at Edmonton ESPNEWS
Thurs, June 23 7:30 p.m. Saskatchewan at Montreal ESPN+
Fri, June 24 8:30 p.m. Hamilton at Winnipeg ESPN2
Sat, June 25 7 p.m. Edmonton at Calgary ESPN+
10 p.m. Toronto at BC ESPN2
Thurs, June 30 7:30 p.m. BC at Ottawa ESPN2
Fri, July 1 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Hamilton ESPN+
Sat, July 2 7 p.m. Montreal at Saskatchewan ESPN2
Mon, July 4 7:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Toronto ESPN+
Thurs, July 7 9 p.m. Calgary at Edmonton ESPN+
Fri, July 8 9:30 p.m. Ottawa at Saskatchewan ESPNEWS
Sat, July 9 7 p.m. Winnipeg at BC ESPNEWS
Thurs, July 14 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Montreal ESPN2
Fri, July 15 8:30 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg ESPN+
Sat, July 16 2 p.m. Saskatchewan at Toronto ESPN+
5 p.m. Ottawa at Hamilton ESPN+
Thurs, July 21 7 p.m. Montreal at Ottawa ESPN+
10 p.m. Hamilton at BC ESPN+
Fri, July 22 9 p.m. Winnipeg at Edmonton ESPN2
Sat, July 23 7 p.m. Toronto at Saskatchewan ESPNEWS
Thurs, July 28 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Hamilton ESPN+
Fri, July 29 9 p.m. BC at Saskatchewan ESPN2
Sat, July 30 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Calgary ESPN2
Sun, July 31 5 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto ESPN+
Thurs, Aug 4 7:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Montreal ESPN+
Fri, Aug 5 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Ottawa ESPN+
Sat, Aug 6 7 p.m. Hamilton at Toronto ESPN2
10 p.m. Edmonton at BC ESPN2
Thurs, Aug 11 8:30 p.m. Montreal at Winnipeg ESPN+
Fri, Aug 12 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Hamilton ESPN+
Sat, Aug 13 7 p.m. BC at Calgary ESPN+
10 p.m. Saskatchewan at Edmonton ESPN+
Fri, Aug 19 7 p.m. Edmonton at Ottawa ESPN+
10 p.m. BC at Saskatchewan ESPN+
Sat, Aug 20 4 p.m. Hamilton at Montreal ESPN+
7 p.m. Calgary at Toronto ESPN+
Thurs, Aug 25 8:30 p.m. Calgary at Winnipeg ESPN+
Fri, Aug 26 7:30 p.m. Hamilton at Toronto ESPN+
10:30 p.m. Saskatchewan at BC ESPNEWS
Sat, Aug 27 7 p.m. Ottawa at Edmonton ESPN+
Fri, Sept 2 7:30 p.m. Ottawa at Montreal ESPN+
Sun, Sept 4 6 p.m. Winnipeg at Saskatchewan ESPN+
Mon, Sept 5 1 p.m. Toronto at Hamilton ESPN+
4:30 p.m. Edmonton at Calgary ESPN+
Fri, Sept 9 7:30 p.m. BC at Montreal ESPN+
Sat, Sept 10 2 p.m. Toronto at Ottawa ESPN+
5 p.m. Saskatchewan at Winnipeg ESPN+
8 p.m. Calgary at Edmonton ESPN+
Fri, Sept 16 9:30 p.m. Edmonton at Saskatchewan ESPN+
Sat, Sept 17 4 p.m. Winnipeg at Hamilton ESPN+
7 p.m. BC at Calgary ESPN+
Fri, Sept 23 7:30 p.m. Hamilton at Montreal ESPN2
Sat, Sept 24 7 p.m. Toronto at Ottawa ESPN+
10 p.m. Calgary at BC ESPN+
Fri, Sept 30 8 p.m. Saskatchewan at Winnipeg ESPN+
10:30 p.m. Ottawa at BC ESPN2
Sat, Oct 1 4 p.m. Montreal at Edmonton ESPN+
7 p.m. Toronto at Calgary ESPN+
Fri, Oct 7 7:30 p.m. Saskatchewan at Hamilton ESPN+
Sat, Oct 8 4 p.m. BC at Toronto ESPN+
7 p.m. Edmonton at Winnipeg ESPN+
Mon, Oct 10 1 p.m. Ottawa at Montreal ESPN2
Fri, Oct 14 7 p.m. Montreal at Ottawa ESPN+
9:30 p.m. Hamilton at Calgary ESPN+
Sat, Oct 15 7 p.m. Toronto at Edmonton ESPN+
10 p.m. Winnipeg at BC ESPN+
Fri, Oct 21 7 p.m. Ottawa at Hamilton ESPN+
9:30 p.m. BC at Edmonton ESPN+
Sat, Oct 22 4 p.m. Toronto at Montreal ESPN+
Sat, Oct 22 7 p.m. Calgary at Saskatchewan ESPN+
Fri, Oct 28 8:30 p.m. BC at Winnipeg ESPN+
Sat, Oct 29 2 p.m. Montreal at Toronto ESPN+
5 p.m. Hamilton at Ottawa ESPN+
8 p.m. Saskatchewan at Calgary ESPN+

 

Grey Cup Playoffs
Sun, Nov 6 1 p.m. Eastern Semi-Final TBD
4:30 p.m. Western Semi-Final TBD
Sun, Nov 13 1 p.m. Eastern Final TBD
4:30 p.m. Western Final TBD

 

109th Grey Cup
Sun, Nov 20 6 p.m. TBD ESPN2

Please note: All times and networks are subject to change.

