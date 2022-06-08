Follow CFL

Ticats add American punter Simon Laryea to practice roster

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American punter Simon Laryea to the practice roster.

Laryea, 26, played 34 games over three seasons at Abilene Christian University (2017-2019), totalling 206 punts for 8,108 yards (39.4 yards per punt). The six-foot-two, 203-pound native of Scottsdale, AZ began his collegiate career at Mesa Community College before transferring to Abilene Christian.

The Ticats open their season on the road, travelling to Regina to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

