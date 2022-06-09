Ticats launch alternate Made in the Hammer brand

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have launched their alternate brand, highlighted by the Made in The Hammer third uniform. The announcement of the brand on June 9 coincides with the City of Hamilton’s 176th Birthday.

“Our franchise has a rich and storied history in the city and we’ve been proud to call Hamilton home for 153 years,” said Matt Afinec, president & COO of Hamilton Sports Group.

“The inspiration for Made in The Hammer is to celebrate the indelible link between Hamilton, the Tiger-Cats and the amazing fans of this team who call this city home and still consider this city home, even if they live abroad.”

Fans can expect to see the alternate brand not just on the field but throughout all elements of the game week experience, including social media graphics in the days leading up to the game, game day production, in the Ticats Shop with a variety of product types and, of course, on the field with the players wearing the Made in The Hammer uniform.

The alternate brand will make its debut leading up to the Tiger-Cats’ Canada Day game July 1, culminating in the Ticats wearing the new uniform when they take on the Edmonton Elks at Tim Hortons Field.

A NEW SPIN ON A CLASSIC LOGO

• The alternate brand features a return to the iconic H logo, a nod to the early 1900s Hamilton Tigers.

• Negative space of the H is used to create two hammers.

• The Hammer is displayed across the front of the logo to celebrate Hamilton’s popular civic nickname

• The logo is displayed both on the sides of the helmet and on the shoulders of the jersey.

MADE IN THE HAMMER UNIFORM

• The colour of the uniform is Hamilton Steel grey to honour Hamilton’s industrial roots.

• Both the collar of the jersey and the helmet stripe feature hammers woven into the design.

• H logo features both on the shoulders of the jersey and on the sides of the helmet.

• The Hammer replaces the traditional Tiger-Cats across the chest of the uniform.

• Traditional black and gold elements remain on the uniform in the both the player’s numbers, their names on the back of the jersey and the helmet.

• The inside of the collar features Made in Hamilton stitched in gold to signify the players always have Hamilton on their backs.

ALTERNATE BRAND CONFIRMED DATES

Two games for the Made in The Hammer uniform have already been confirmed. Tickets for each game are available now.

• July 1 vs. Edmonton at Tim Hortons Field

• October 21 vs. Ottawa at Tim Hortons Field

GET YOUR ALTERNATE APPAREL NOW!

• A full retail program has also launched for the Made in the Hammer brand including hats, t-shirts, alternate jerseys and more. Additional colder weather items will be added in the fall.