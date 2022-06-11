Elks release three ahead of opener

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced on Saturday that Americans Kingsley Opara (DL) and DaQuaylyn Thomas (DB) have been released from the roster. Additionally, the Elks have released Canadian Michael Beaudry (QB) from the practice roster.

RELATED

» Lions-Elks Injury Reports: Grymes out, Breaux questionable

» Everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 season

» Buy Tickets to Week 1 action

Thomas, 24, was signed by Edmonton in February and appeared in one pre-season game, registering two defensive tackles in a 30-20 win against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on May 27.

The 27-year-old Opara joined the Elks as a free-agent in January and saw pre-season action against the Calgary Stampeders on June 3.

Beaudry, 24, was moved to the practice roster on June 4. He joined the Elks in April and recorded a defensive tackle in one pre-season appearance, against Winnipeg.