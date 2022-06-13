CFL Fantasy: Who Won Week 1?

TORONTO — The dynamic duo of Nathan Rourke (43.1) and James Butler (44.1) helped MRHAWKE19 (174.1) win the opening week of CFL Fantasy.

The pairing of Rourke and Butler combined for 87.2 fantasy points and scored a jaw-dropping nine touchdowns in a 59-15 win over the Edmonton Elks to open the season.

Butler put together an electric opening night for the Lions offence, carrying the ball 17 times for 108 yards and two scores on the ground, while adding another 33 yards and two touchdowns receiving.

Rourke matched his teammate with an equally impressive performance, missing on just three of his passes all night, he completed 23 of his 26 passing attempts for 282 yards and three touchdowns.

The Lions quarterback seemed to take inspiration from Butler, as he carried the ball seven times in the matchup for a total of 78 yards and two touchdowns.

Rourke and Butler weren’t the only Lions making an impact for MRHAWKE19 in Week 1. The BC defence also added a modest 13 points, with four sacks and four interceptions against the Elks.

Going strong at running back paid off for MRHAWKE19 in the opening week as Ka’Deem Carey (24) rounded out the backfield. Carey had an impressive season debut, carrying the ball 13 times for 60 yards and two touchdowns, helping Calgry to their first win of the new season.

Consistency is key, and that is exactly what MRHAWKE19 found with his trio of wide receivers. Ottawa REDBLACKS’ Jealon Acklin (20.3) and BC Lions’ Keon Hatcher (15.5) were selected for the first two receiver spots, while Saskatchewan Roughrider wideout Kian Schaffer-Baker (14.1) was chosen for the final flex spot.

Both of Schaffer-Baker and Hatcher found the end zone in their respective Week 1 matchups, while Acklin wasted no time get comfortable with his new team, reeling in 143 receiving yards on six receptions in his debut with the REDBLACKS.

