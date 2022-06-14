Follow CFL

Saskatchewan Roughriders
BC Lions
Injury Reports June 14, 2022

Elks, Riders Injury Reports: Dabire misses Tuesday practice

Matt Smith/CFL.ca

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders have filed their injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday night.

In Edmonton, the Elks practised without defensive back Wesley Appolon (quad), linebacker Jordan Reaves (finger fracture) and defensive lineman Chrstian Rector (calf). Defensive lineman Tobi Antigha (groin) returned to practice as did defensive back Nafees Lyon and offensive lineman Tony Washington, who were back as full participants after dealing with an illness. Defensive lineman Ese Mrabure (knee) was limited.

The Roughriders were without defensive lineman Charbel Dabire (knee) on Tuesday. Linebacker Nigel Harris (head) was limited and receiver Wesley Lewis (shoulder) was a full participant.

Edmonton Elks Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status
Tobi Antigha DL Groin Full
Wesly Appolon DB Quad DNP
Taylor Cornelius QB Healthy Scratch Full
Tomas Jack-Kurdyla OL Healthy Scratch Full
Martese Jackson RB Healthy Scratch Full
Claudell Louis DL Healthy Scratch Full
Nafees Lyon DB Illness Full
Ese Mrabure DL Knee Limited
Jordan Reaves LB Finger Fracture DNP
Christian Rector DL Calf DNP
Tony Washington OL Illness Full

 

Saskatchewan Roughriders Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status
Keion Adams DL Healthy Scratch Full
Jamal Campbell OL Healthy Scratch Full
Demarcus Christmas DL Healthy Scratch Full
Charbel Dabire DL Knee DNP
Jake Dolegala QB Healthy Scratch Full
Samuel Emilus WR Healthy Scratch Full
Nigel Harris LB Head Limited
Wesley Lewis WR Shoulder Full
Michael Pinckney LB Healthy Scratch Full

 

