Elks, Riders Injury Reports: Dabire misses Tuesday practice

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders have filed their injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday night.

In Edmonton, the Elks practised without defensive back Wesley Appolon (quad), linebacker Jordan Reaves (finger fracture) and defensive lineman Chrstian Rector (calf). Defensive lineman Tobi Antigha (groin) returned to practice as did defensive back Nafees Lyon and offensive lineman Tony Washington, who were back as full participants after dealing with an illness. Defensive lineman Ese Mrabure (knee) was limited.

The Roughriders were without defensive lineman Charbel Dabire (knee) on Tuesday. Linebacker Nigel Harris (head) was limited and receiver Wesley Lewis (shoulder) was a full participant.