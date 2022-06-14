Elks sign DB Ethan Makonzo, bring back QB Beaudry

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have made a trio of roster moves. National defensive back Ethan Makonzo has been added to the active roster. National quarterback Michael Beaudry has been added to the practice roster, while National linebacker Wesly Appolon was placed on the six-game injured list.

RELATED

» Elks, Riders Injury Reports: Dabire misses Tuesday practice

» Tickets on sale for 2020, 2021 HOF induction on June 17

» Alouettes trade for RB Walter Fletcher

Makonzo is the older brother of Edmonton’s top selection (fourth overall) in the 2022 CFL Draft, Enock Makonzo. The Montreal native played U Sports football at the University of Montreal and was drafted 46th overall by the Montreal Alouettes in 2021.

Beaudry rejoins the Elks practice roster after being released last week. The 24-year-old rookie recorded a defensive tackle in one pre-season appearance, against Winnipeg.

Appolon was drafted 49th overall by the Elks in last month’s draft. The Tuskegee University product was injured during Edmonton’s season-opener against the B.C. Lions last Saturday.