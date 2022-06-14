REDBLACKS, Bombers Injury Reports: Powell limited on Tuesday

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have filed their injury reports ahead of their game on Friday night.

In Ottawa, running back William Powell (Achilles) was limited in practice on Tuesday after missing the team’s season opener in Winnipeg while defensive back Patrick Levels (hamstring) was also limited.

The Blue Bombers did not practice on Monday but returned to the field on Tuesday. Quarterback Zach Collaros (neck) was a full participant as was defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (ankle). Fullback Mike Miller (ankle) and linebackers Jesse Briggs (foot) and Malik Clements (knee) did not participate.