  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Saskatchewan Roughriders
BC Lions
Injury Reports June 14, 2022

REDBLACKS, Bombers Injury Reports: Powell limited on Tuesday

OttawaREDBLACKS.com

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have filed their injury reports ahead of their game on Friday night.

In Ottawa, running back William Powell (Achilles) was limited in practice on Tuesday after missing the team’s season opener in Winnipeg while defensive back Patrick Levels (hamstring) was also limited.

The Blue Bombers did not practice on Monday but returned to the field on Tuesday. Quarterback Zach Collaros (neck) was a full participant as was defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (ankle). Fullback Mike Miller (ankle) and linebackers Jesse Briggs (foot) and Malik Clements (knee) did not participate.

Ottawa REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
William Powell RB Achilles Limited Limited
Randy Richards OL Hamstring Full Full
Brendan Gillanders RB Hip Limited Limited
Abdul Kanneh DB Head Limited Full
Cleyon Laing DL Neck Limited Full
Nate Behar WR Shoulder Limited Full
Marco Dubois FB Groin Limited Full
Keaton Bruggeling WR Personal DNP DNP
Zack Pelehos OL Healthy Scratch Full Full
R.J. Harris WR Healthy Scratch Full Full
Patrick Levels DB Hamstring  – Limited

 

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Mike Miller FB Ankle DNP
Kelvin McKnight WR Hip Full
Zach Collaros QB Neck Full
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Ankle Full
Malik Clements LB Knee DNP
Jesse Briggs LB Foot DNP
Liam Dobson OL Healthy Scratch Full

 

