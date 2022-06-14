Follow CFL

Ticats add National OL Andrew Pickett to practice roster

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed national offensive lineman Andrew Pickett.

Pickett, 26, suited up in 13 games for the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2021, seeing time at both centre and guard. The six-foot-three, 323-pound native of Kitchener, Ont. was originally selected out of the University of Guelph by the REDBLACKS in the third round, 22nd overall in the 2018 CFL Draft but injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic held him out of action until the 2021 season.

