Tickets for the 109th Grey Cup open for public sale

REGINA — CFL fans will be able to purchase their tickets for the 109th Grey Cup beginning Tuesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET. The East and West Division champions will square off for the league’s iconic trophy on Sunday, November 20.

RELATED

» View: 2022 CFL Schedule

» Buy Tickets now for the 2022 season

» Tickets on sale for 2020, 2021 HOF induction on June 17

Tickets will be available online via Ticketmaster, by phone through customer service at 1-888-4-RIDERS (474-3377) option 3 or in-person at the Rider Ticket Office at Mosaic Stadium, Monday to Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. local time.

Prices for the 109th Grey Cup start as low as $159. Due to popular demand and limited availability, fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their spots at Canada’s largest sporting event. Some sections of Mosaic Stadium have already sold out.

The 2022 Grey Cup Festival will gather the nation’s football fans for family-friendly fun, evening entertainment and special celebrations, starting on Tuesday, November 15 in Saskatoon before moving to Regina from Wednesday to Saturday. The 109th Grey Cup kicks off at 5 p.m. local time on Sunday from Mosaic Stadium.

Click here to purchase tickets online for the 109th Grey Cup.

Click here for information and event details for the 2022 Grey Cup Festival.