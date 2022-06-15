CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 2

TORONTO — After an exciting Week 1 in the CFL, fans should be in for a real treat when Week 2 kicks off on Thursday night.

It all starts in Toronto as the Argonauts hit the field for the first time in 2022. McLeod Bethel-Thompson will look to lead his team to a win against the Montreal Alouettes, who come to town with last week’s loss to the Calgary Stampeders still weighing on their minds.

Friday night will see a re-match between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Ottawa REDBLACKS. This time, however, the REDBLACKS will have home field advantage as they look to even the series between Winnipeg at one apiece.

Saturday’s doubleheader begins in Hamilton as the Tiger-Cats play host to the Stampeders on what will be a very special night. It’s the Hall of Fame game in the Hammer as members of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame 2020 and 2021 classes will be inducted.

And finally, things finish off in Edmonton as the Elks welcome the Saskatchewan Roughriders to Commonwealth Stadium. Can the Elks turn things around after a not-so-great start to the season last week? Or will Cody Fajardo and co. improve their record to 2-0? Find out on Saturday night.

» Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Montreal at Toronto

» Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Winnipeg at Ottawa

» Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET: Calgary at Hamilton

» Saturday, 9:30 p.m. ET: Saskatchewan at Edmonton

WEEK 1 IN RETROSPECT

210 points were scored, compared to 158 on opening week of 2021 – an increase of 33 per cent.

Three of the four games were completed within 2:43. Last season opened with one game finishing at 2:43, while the three others were over 2:50.

In Week 1, penalties occurred on 9.8 per cent of plays – well below the long-term trend of 11-12 per cent.

Four teams opened the game with a scoring drive (Calgary, BC, Edmonton and Saskatchewan).

Three of four games were decided in the final three minutes.

Of the 360 players who took the field, 85 per cent had played two or more years in the CFL, compared to 71 per cent in 2021.

54 rookies played, representing 15 per cent of the players who dressed. In 2021, there were 103 rookies, representing 29 per cent.

51 of the 54 Division All Stars from 2021 returned to the CFL – up 9 per cent from a year ago.

Calgary and Winnipeg won on fourth quarter game-winning drives led by backup quarterbacks (Jake Maier and Dru Brown). Both starting quarterbacks were credited with the victories.

Home teams went undefeated.

Winning teams also came out on-top in the turnover battle, committing six total compared to 16 by the losing sides.

The four winners allowed one sack; the four losing teams allowed 16.

RED AND WHITE PIVOTS

Nathan Rourke set a Canadian quarterback record by completing 26-of-29 passes (89.7 per cent) with a pass rating of 151.8.

With Rourke and Edmonton’s rookie, Tre Ford, getting snaps last week, it marked the first time since August 27, 1982, that two Canadian quarterbacks attempted passes in the same game (Luc Dousignant and Gerry Dattilio).

Two Canadians quarterbacks haven’t started the same game since Pete Ohler and Frank Cosentino on August 20, 1968.

Rourke’s five touchdowns (3 passing, two rushing) matched Russ Jackson’s Canadian record established in 1969.

The last Canadians to throw for three touchdowns in a game were Brandon Bridge (2017) and Greg Vavra (1984), who will be inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

SACKING HIS WAY UP

Charleston Hughes wrapped up Matthew Shiltz in Week 1 to register his 133 rd -career sack to sit one shy of tying John Bowman (134) for fifth all-time and two from tying Joe Montford (135) for fourth.

-career sack to sit one shy of tying John Bowman (134) for fifth all-time and two from tying Joe Montford (135) for fourth. Hughes has sacked 38 different quarterbacks in his career, with his top five targets being: 18 | Micheal Reilly 15 | Darian Durant 9 | Ricky Ray 8 | Henry Burris 7 | Kevin Glenn

Hughes and the Roughriders face Edmonton in Week 2. Career sacks by team: 23 | Edmonton and Saskatchewan 18 | Hamilton 16 | Toronto 15 | BC 12 | Ottawa and Montreal 9 | Winnipeg 5 | Calgary

Hughes has had 60 first down sacks, 71 on second down and two on third. He has had 38 in the fourth quarter with 11 inside the final three minutes.

10 of his sacks have resulted in a turnover (eight fumbles, two on downs)

QUICK SLANTS