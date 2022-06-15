Follow CFL

  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Saskatchewan Roughriders
BC Lions
Elks add Hamlin to active roster, place Reaves on 6-game

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced a pair of roster moves on Wednesday. DB Nate Hamlin (NAT) has been added to the active roster and DL Jordan Reaves (NAT) has been placed on the six-game injured list.

Hamlin has played 20 career CFL games, with the BC Lions in 2017 and 2018. The 26-year-old from Ottawa spent time with the Elks in training camp this year before being released prior to the start of the regular season.

Reaves, 32, was injured during Edmonton’s season-opening game at BC on Saturday. The former Saskatchewan Roughriders lineman is in his first season with the Elks after signing as a free-agent during the off-season.

