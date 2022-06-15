Follow CFL

  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Riders release LB Michael Pinckney

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American linebacker Michael Pinckney.

The club tweeted the news on Wednesday afternoon.

Pinckney, 24, played in three game for the Riders last season and had five defensive tackles and added one on special teams.

The Riders travel one province to the west on Saturday to face the Edmonton Elks at 9:30 p.m. ET.

