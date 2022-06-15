Riders release LB Michael Pinckney

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American linebacker Michael Pinckney.

The club tweeted the news on Wednesday afternoon.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American linebacker Michael Pinckney. pic.twitter.com/AGOG7ePuMs — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) June 15, 2022

RELATED

» Tickets for the 109th Grey Cup open for public sale

» 2020, 2021 CFHOF classes to be inducted in Hamilton

» Stay up to date on Elks, Riders injury reports

Pinckney, 24, played in three game for the Riders last season and had five defensive tackles and added one on special teams.

The Riders travel one province to the west on Saturday to face the Edmonton Elks at 9:30 p.m. ET.