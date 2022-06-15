Follow CFL

Transactions June 15, 2022

Stamps sign DB Trumaine Washington

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Trumaine Washington, the team announced on Wednesday.

The University of Louisville product is a veteran of 39 Canadian Football League over three seasons with Toronto and Edmonton. In 2021, he played 14 games for the Elks and shared the CFL lead with five interceptions.

In 39 career contests with the Argos and Elks, he has accumulated 111 tackles including five tackles for loss, one special-teams stop, 10 interceptions including two pick-sixes, 11 knockdowns, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Washington recently attended training camp with the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

In college, Washington played 46 games over four seasons at Louisville and registered 143 defensive tackles including 10 tackles for loss, 23 pass breakups, 10 interceptions including two returned for touchdowns, four sacks and four forced fumbles. Washington led the Cardinals in interceptions in both 2015 and 2017.

