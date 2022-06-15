Three players fined after Week 1 action

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) announced three fines on Wednesday following Week 1 action.

Calgary Stampeders defensive back Raheem Wilson was fined for a high hit on Montreal Alouettes running back Jeshrun Antwi.

Ottawa REDBLACKS defensive back Sherrod Baltimore was fined for a high hit on Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence was fined for a high hit on Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.