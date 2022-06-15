Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Three players fined after Week 1 action

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) announced three fines on Wednesday following Week 1 action.

  • Calgary Stampeders defensive back Raheem Wilson was fined for a high hit on Montreal Alouettes running back Jeshrun Antwi.
  • Ottawa REDBLACKS defensive back Sherrod Baltimore was fined for a high hit on Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen.
  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence was fined for a high hit on Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!