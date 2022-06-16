Follow CFL

Elks bring back WR Caleb Holley

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks announced on Thursday that the club has added American Caleb Holley (WR) to the active roster.

Holley rejoins the Elks after being released on June 14. The veteran receiver registered two catches for 66 yards and one touchdown in two pre-season games for the Double E and was on the one-game injured list in Week 1.

Holley has four previous years of CFL experience,, spending 2016-2018 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the 2019 season with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Through 47 games the 31-year-old has 157 catches for 1,963 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Elks host the Roughriders on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

